Friday's contest features the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-5) and the Lafayette Leopards (4-3) matching up at Jersey Mike's Arena (on December 1) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-59 victory for Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights are coming off of an 82-48 win against Delaware State in their last game on Wednesday.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Scarlet Knights claimed an 82-48 victory against Delaware State. The Leopards enter this game on the heels of a 59-53 victory over UMBC on Wednesday. In the Scarlet Knights' win, Kaylene Smikle led the way with a team-high 33 points (adding four rebounds and three assists). Abby Antognoli totaled 25 points, two rebounds and two assists for the Leopards.

Rutgers vs. Lafayette Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

Rutgers vs. Lafayette Score Prediction

Prediction: Rutgers 68, Lafayette 59

Top 25 Predictions

Rutgers Schedule Analysis

The Scarlet Knights beat the No. 225-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Monmouth Hawks, 56-51, on November 6, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Rutgers is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most losses.

The Scarlet Knights have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (two).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Rutgers is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins.

Rutgers 2023-24 Best Wins

56-51 at home over Monmouth (No. 225) on November 6

82-48 at home over Delaware State (No. 357) on November 29

80-51 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 359) on November 18

86-43 at home over Wagner (No. 360) on November 9

Lafayette Schedule Analysis

The Leopards defeated the No. 239-ranked (according to our computer rankings) NJIT Highlanders, 83-60, on November 21, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Lafayette has one loss to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 48th-most in the country.

Lafayette has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (four).

Lafayette 2023-24 Best Wins

83-60 at home over NJIT (No. 239) on November 21

59-53 on the road over UMBC (No. 322) on November 29

54-51 on the road over LIU (No. 341) on November 18

60-58 on the road over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 359) on November 26

Rutgers Leaders

Destiny Adams: 13.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.1 STL, 53.5 FG%

13.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.1 STL, 53.5 FG% Smikle: 16.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.2 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

16.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.2 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41) Chyna Cornwell: 10.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 60.7 FG%

10.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 60.7 FG% Antonia Bates: 3.3 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 40.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

3.3 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 40.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Kassondra Brown: 4.8 PTS, 42.1 FG%

Lafayette Leaders

Antognoli: 14.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.0 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)

14.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.0 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43) Makayla Andrews: 12.3 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

12.3 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Kayla Drummond: 7.1 PTS, 58.1 FG%

7.1 PTS, 58.1 FG% Halee Smith: 8.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

8.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Emma Shields: 2.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 56.3 FG%

Rutgers Performance Insights

The Scarlet Knights have a +38 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.2 points per game. They're putting up 68.2 points per game to rank 164th in college basketball and are giving up 64.0 per outing to rank 184th in college basketball.

Lafayette Performance Insights

The Leopards have been outscored by 2.3 points per game (posting 59.4 points per game, 276th in college basketball, while conceding 61.7 per outing, 141st in college basketball) and have a -16 scoring differential.

