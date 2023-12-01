Iowa State vs. DePaul: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 1
The DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) are heavy underdogs (+14.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1. The point total is set at 136.5 in the matchup.
Iowa State vs. DePaul Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Iowa State
|-14.5
|136.5
Iowa State Betting Records & Stats
- Iowa State and its opponents have gone over 136.5 combined points in three of seven games this season.
- Iowa State has had an average of 136.4 points in its games this season, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Cyclones have a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Iowa State has won two out of the four games in which it has been favored.
- The Cyclones have played as a favorite of -1600 or more once this season and won that game.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Iowa State has a 94.1% chance to win.
Iowa State vs. DePaul Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 136.5
|% of Games Over 136.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Iowa State
|3
|42.9%
|80.6
|150.6
|55.9
|131.1
|133.5
|DePaul
|3
|60%
|70.0
|150.6
|75.2
|131.1
|150.1
Additional Iowa State Insights & Trends
- The Cyclones put up 5.4 more points per game (80.6) than the Blue Demons give up (75.2).
- When Iowa State puts up more than 75.2 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
Iowa State vs. DePaul Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Iowa State
|4-3-0
|4-0
|4-3-0
|DePaul
|1-4-0
|0-0
|2-3-0
Iowa State vs. DePaul Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Iowa State
|DePaul
|13-3
|Home Record
|7-8
|3-8
|Away Record
|2-12
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-9-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|72.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.4
|63.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.4
|5-10-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-5-0
|3-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-6-0
