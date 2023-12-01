Iowa State vs. DePaul December 1 Tickets & Start Time
The Iowa State Cyclones (3-0) play the DePaul Blue Demons (1-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET and be available via Fox Sports 1.
Iowa State vs. DePaul Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Iowa State Top Players (2022-23)
- Jaren Holmes: 13.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tamin Lipsey: 7.3 PTS, 4 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gabe Kalscheur: 12.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Osun Osunniyi: 8.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Caleb Grill: 9.5 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
DePaul Top Players (2022-23)
- Umoja Gibson: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Javan Johnson: 14.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Eral Penn: 8.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Da'Sean Nelson: 10 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Philmon Gebrewhit: 5.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Iowa State vs. DePaul Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|DePaul Rank
|DePaul AVG
|Iowa State AVG
|Iowa State Rank
|186th
|71.2
|Points Scored
|67.6
|283rd
|342nd
|77.3
|Points Allowed
|62.6
|18th
|306th
|29.2
|Rebounds
|30.8
|241st
|256th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|60th
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|6.4
|285th
|109th
|13.9
|Assists
|13.8
|117th
|258th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
