How to Watch Iowa State vs. DePaul on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Iowa State vs. DePaul Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Iowa State Stats Insights
- This season, the Cyclones have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Blue Demons' opponents have hit.
- Iowa State is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Blue Demons are the 345th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cyclones sit at 110th.
- The Cyclones put up 80.6 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 75.2 the Blue Demons give up.
- Iowa State has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 75.2 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Iowa State posted 72 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.5 more points than it averaged on the road (63.5).
- In home games, the Cyclones allowed 11.9 fewer points per game (56.3) than on the road (68.2).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Iowa State fared better in home games last year, draining 7.3 treys per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 threes per game and a 29.4% three-point percentage on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Iowa State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|VCU
|W 68-64
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Virginia Tech
|L 71-62
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Texas A&M
|L 73-69
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|12/1/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/7/2023
|Iowa
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.