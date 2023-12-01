The DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) will be looking to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Iowa State vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Iowa State Stats Insights

This season, the Cyclones have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Blue Demons' opponents have made.

Iowa State has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

The Cyclones are the 110th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons sit at 344th.

The 80.6 points per game the Cyclones score are 5.4 more points than the Blue Demons give up (75.2).

Iowa State has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 75.2 points.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Iowa State fared better when playing at home last year, scoring 72 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game on the road.

When playing at home, the Cyclones ceded 11.9 fewer points per game (56.3) than away from home (68.2).

Iowa State drained 7.3 threes per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (5.5 threes per game, 29.4% three-point percentage).

Iowa State Upcoming Schedule