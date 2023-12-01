Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ida County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
In Ida County, Iowa, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Ida County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ridge View High School at Lawton-Bronson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Lawton, IA
- Conference: Western Valley Activities Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
