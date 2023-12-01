The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Guthrie County, Iowa today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Guthrie County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Woodward-Granger High School at Adair-Casey Guthrie Center High School