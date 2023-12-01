Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Clinton County, Iowa today, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clinton County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clinton High School at Hempstead High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Dubuque, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northeast High School at Central Dewitt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: DeWitt, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.