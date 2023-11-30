Wild vs. Predators November 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Nashville Predators' Roman Josi and the Minnesota Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek are two of the top players to watch when these teams meet on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.
Wild vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-125)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSSO,BSNX,BSWIX
Wild Players to Watch
- Mats Zuccarello's five goals and 17 assists in 20 contests give him 22 points on the season.
- Minnesota's Kirill Kaprizov has posted 18 total points (0.9 per game), with six goals and 12 assists.
- This season, Minnesota's Eriksson Ek has 18 points, courtesy of 11 goals (first on team) and seven assists (fifth).
- In the crease, Marc-Andre Fleury has an .876 save percentage (62nd in the league), with 218 total saves, while conceding 31 goals (3.5 goals against average). He has compiled a 3-4-2 record between the posts for Minnesota this season.
Predators Players to Watch
- Filip Forsberg has been a key contributor for Nashville this season, collecting 27 points in 21 games.
- Ryan O'Reilly has picked up 19 points (0.9 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding nine assists.
- Josi's total of 16 points is via four goals and 12 assists.
- Kevin Lankinen (3-1-0) has a goals against average of 2.8 on the season. His .913% save percentage ranks 22nd in the NHL.
Wild vs. Predators Stat Comparison
|Predators Rank
|Predators AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|10th
|3.33
|Goals Scored
|2.95
|19th
|17th
|3.14
|Goals Allowed
|3.8
|31st
|16th
|31
|Shots
|31.1
|15th
|18th
|30.3
|Shots Allowed
|30.7
|19th
|17th
|20%
|Power Play %
|16%
|24th
|28th
|73.53%
|Penalty Kill %
|68.49%
|32nd
