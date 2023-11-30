The Utah Jazz (6-12) will look to end a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-4) on November 30, 2023 at Target Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Jazz, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Utah Jazz Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Timberwolves vs Jazz Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (49.1%).

Minnesota has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.1% from the field.

The Jazz are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at eighth.

The 112.9 points per game the Timberwolves average are 6.8 fewer points than the Jazz give up (119.7).

Minnesota has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 119.7 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves score 113.4 points per game in home games, compared to 112.4 points per game in road games, a difference of one points per contest.

Minnesota is allowing 101.1 points per game this year at home, which is 10.8 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (111.9).

In terms of three-point shooting, the Timberwolves have performed better when playing at home this year, draining 11.6 three-pointers per game with a 37.3% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.9% three-point percentage away from home.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves Injuries