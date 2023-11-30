Rudy Gobert plus his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates match up versus the Utah Jazz at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Gobert had 17 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks in his last game, which ended in a 106-103 win versus the Thunder.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Gobert, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 12.4 12.2 Rebounds 11.5 11.5 10.1 Assists -- 1.2 1.3 PRA -- 25.1 23.6 PR -- 23.9 22.3



Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, Gobert has made 4.6 field goals per game, which accounts for 11.2% of his team's total makes.

Gobert's Timberwolves average 101.8 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Jazz are one of the league's fastest, ranking eighth with 103.5 possessions per contest.

The Jazz allow 119.7 points per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 42.4 rebounds per game, the Jazz are the eighth-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Jazz have given up 28.1 per game, 27th in the league.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 28 11 10 1 0 4 0

