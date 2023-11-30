Wild vs. Predators Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 30
The Nashville Predators (11-10) host the Minnesota Wild (6-10-4) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, November 30 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX. The Predators have won six straight games.
The Wild have put up a 3-5-2 record during their last 10 games. They have scored 24 total goals (six power-play goals on 37 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 16.2%) while giving up 32 goals to their opponents.
Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Thursday's game.
Wild vs. Predators Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Predators 4, Wild 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Predators (-120)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Predators (-1.5)
Wild vs Predators Additional Info
Wild Splits and Trends
- The Wild have a 1-4-5 record in overtime matchups this season and a 6-10-4 overall record.
- This season the Wild recorded only one goal in three games and they finished 0-2-1 in those matchups.
- When Minnesota has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned three points (1-3-1 record).
- The Wild have scored more than two goals 12 times, earning 12 points from those matchups (5-5-2).
- Minnesota has scored a single power-play goal in seven games this season and has registered four points from those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Minnesota has posted a record of 5-4-2 (12 points).
- The Wild's opponents have had more shots in nine games. The Wild finished 1-6-2 in those contests (four points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Predators Rank
|Predators AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|10th
|3.33
|Goals Scored
|2.95
|19th
|17th
|3.14
|Goals Allowed
|3.8
|31st
|16th
|31
|Shots
|31.1
|15th
|17th
|30.3
|Shots Allowed
|30.7
|19th
|17th
|20%
|Power Play %
|16%
|24th
|29th
|73.53%
|Penalty Kill %
|68.49%
|32nd
Wild vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
