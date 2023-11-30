For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Minnesota Wild and the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Marcus Foligno a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Marcus Foligno score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Foligno stats and insights

In two of 20 games this season, Foligno has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Predators.

Foligno has zero points on the power play.

Foligno averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 66 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Foligno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Blues 1 0 1 16:25 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:16 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 15:33 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:33 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:43 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:29 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:28 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:32 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 15:24 Home W 5-4 SO

Wild vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

