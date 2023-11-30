Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Louisa County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Louisa County, Iowa today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Louisa County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Columbus Community High School at North Cedar High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Stanwood, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.