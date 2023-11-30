Jonas Brodin will be on the ice when the Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators meet at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Brodin in the Wild-Predators matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Jonas Brodin vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Brodin Season Stats Insights

Brodin's plus-minus this season, in 24:31 per game on the ice, is +7.

Brodin has a goal in one of his 20 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Despite recording points in nine of 20 games this season, Brodin has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Brodin has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in eight of 20 games played.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Brodin goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Brodin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Brodin Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 66 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 20 Games 3 9 Points 1 1 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

