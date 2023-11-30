Thursday's game at McDonough Gymnasium has the Georgetown Hoyas (5-1) matching up with the Howard Bison (1-7) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 63-47 win, as our model heavily favors Georgetown.

The Hoyas are coming off of a 65-55 win against CSU Fullerton in their last outing on Sunday.

The Hoyas took care of business in their last outing 65-55 against CSU Fullerton on Sunday. The Bison head into this contest after a 53-50 loss to Manhattan on Sunday. In the Hoyas' win, Kelsey Ransom led the way with a team-high 20 points (adding two rebounds and three assists). Tyana Walker totaled 18 points, four rebounds and zero assists for the Bison.

Georgetown vs. Howard Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: McDonough Gymnasium in Washington, New Hampshire

Georgetown vs. Howard Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgetown 63, Howard 47

Georgetown Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Hoyas took down the Temple Owls on the road on November 9 by a score of 68-45.

Georgetown has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (four).

Georgetown 2023-24 Best Wins

68-45 on the road over Temple (No. 144) on November 9

61-50 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 183) on November 6

65-55 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 250) on November 26

59-40 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 310) on November 24

60-45 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 318) on November 17

Howard Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Bison beat the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers 58-39 on November 9.

Howard has two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Howard is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 20th-most defeats.

Georgetown Leaders

Ransom: 15.7 PTS, 3.3 STL, 43.0 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

15.7 PTS, 3.3 STL, 43.0 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Graceann Bennett: 9.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 61.9 FG%

9.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 61.9 FG% Brianna Scott: 7.0 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 36.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

7.0 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 36.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Alex Cowan: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 25.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

7.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 25.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Mya Bembry: 6.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 54.8 FG%

Howard Leaders

Nile Miller: 6.5 PTS, 2.6 STL, 37.7 FG%

6.5 PTS, 2.6 STL, 37.7 FG% Iyanna Warren: 10.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 27.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

10.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 27.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Walker: 12.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.8 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)

12.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.8 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46) Vanessa Blake: 7.8 PTS, 56.8 FG%

7.8 PTS, 56.8 FG% Kaniyah Harris: 3.0 PTS, 19.4 FG%

Georgetown Performance Insights

The Hoyas average 59.3 points per game (279th in college basketball) while allowing 46.7 per contest (fourth in college basketball). They have a +76 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 12.6 points per game.

Howard Performance Insights

The Bison put up 53.4 points per game (328th in college basketball) while giving up 60.5 per outing (128th in college basketball). They have a -57 scoring differential and have been outscored by 7.1 points per game.

