Should you wager on Brandon Duhaime to score a goal when the Minnesota Wild and the Nashville Predators face off on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Duhaime stats and insights

  • Duhaime has scored in four of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Predators yet this season.
  • Duhaime has no points on the power play.
  • Duhaime's shooting percentage is 17.4%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators have given up 66 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Duhaime recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:09 Home W 3-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:39 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:16 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:34 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:13 Away L 2-1 SO
11/12/2023 Stars 1 1 0 6:34 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:55 Away L 3-2
11/9/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 9:20 Away L 4-1
11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:46 Away W 4-2
11/4/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 8:02 Home W 5-4 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.