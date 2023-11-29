How to Watch the UMBC vs. Lafayette Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The UMBC Retrievers (1-5) will be attempting to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the Lafayette Leopards (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UMBC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
UMBC vs. Lafayette Scoring Comparison
- The Leopards put up an average of 59.5 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 70.5 the Retrievers allow to opponents.
- Lafayette is 1-1 when it scores more than 70.5 points.
- UMBC's record is 0-2 when it allows fewer than 59.5 points.
- The 61.2 points per game the Retrievers record are the same as the Leopards give up.
- When UMBC totals more than 63.2 points, it is 1-1.
- Lafayette has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 61.2 points.
- This year the Retrievers are shooting 39.1% from the field, only 1.2% higher than Leopards give up.
UMBC Leaders
- Abby Antognoli: 12.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.8 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)
- Makayla Andrews: 12.3 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
- Kayla Drummond: 7.8 PTS, 56.7 FG%
- Halee Smith: 9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)
- Emma Shields: 2.3 PTS, 50.0 FG%
Lafayette Leaders
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UMBC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|L 49-48
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Oregon State
|L 88-52
|Gill Coliseum
|11/26/2023
|@ Maryland-Eastern Shore
|L 70-54
|Hytche Athletic Center
|11/29/2023
|Lafayette
|-
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Manhattan
|-
|Draddy Gymnasium
|12/5/2023
|Bryant & Stratton
|-
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
Lafayette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ LIU
|W 54-51
|Steinberg Wellness Center
|11/21/2023
|NJIT
|W 83-60
|Kirby Sports Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Saint Francis (PA)
|W 60-58
|DeGol Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ UMBC
|-
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.