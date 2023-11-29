The UMBC Retrievers (1-5) will be attempting to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the Lafayette Leopards (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET.

UMBC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UMBC vs. Lafayette Scoring Comparison

  • The Leopards put up an average of 59.5 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 70.5 the Retrievers allow to opponents.
  • Lafayette is 1-1 when it scores more than 70.5 points.
  • UMBC's record is 0-2 when it allows fewer than 59.5 points.
  • The 61.2 points per game the Retrievers record are the same as the Leopards give up.
  • When UMBC totals more than 63.2 points, it is 1-1.
  • Lafayette has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 61.2 points.
  • This year the Retrievers are shooting 39.1% from the field, only 1.2% higher than Leopards give up.

UMBC Leaders

  • Abby Antognoli: 12.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.8 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)
  • Makayla Andrews: 12.3 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
  • Kayla Drummond: 7.8 PTS, 56.7 FG%
  • Halee Smith: 9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)
  • Emma Shields: 2.3 PTS, 50.0 FG%

Lafayette Leaders

UMBC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 Loyola (MD) L 49-48 Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
11/22/2023 @ Oregon State L 88-52 Gill Coliseum
11/26/2023 @ Maryland-Eastern Shore L 70-54 Hytche Athletic Center
11/29/2023 Lafayette - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
12/3/2023 @ Manhattan - Draddy Gymnasium
12/5/2023 Bryant & Stratton - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Lafayette Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ LIU W 54-51 Steinberg Wellness Center
11/21/2023 NJIT W 83-60 Kirby Sports Center
11/26/2023 @ Saint Francis (PA) W 60-58 DeGol Arena
11/29/2023 @ UMBC - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
12/1/2023 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena
12/6/2023 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion

