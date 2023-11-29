The UMBC Retrievers (1-5) will be attempting to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the Lafayette Leopards (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

UMBC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UMBC vs. Lafayette Scoring Comparison

The Leopards put up an average of 59.5 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 70.5 the Retrievers allow to opponents.

Lafayette is 1-1 when it scores more than 70.5 points.

UMBC's record is 0-2 when it allows fewer than 59.5 points.

The 61.2 points per game the Retrievers record are the same as the Leopards give up.

When UMBC totals more than 63.2 points, it is 1-1.

Lafayette has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 61.2 points.

This year the Retrievers are shooting 39.1% from the field, only 1.2% higher than Leopards give up.

UMBC Leaders

Abby Antognoli: 12.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.8 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)

12.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.8 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34) Makayla Andrews: 12.3 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

12.3 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Kayla Drummond: 7.8 PTS, 56.7 FG%

7.8 PTS, 56.7 FG% Halee Smith: 9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)

9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18) Emma Shields: 2.3 PTS, 50.0 FG%

Lafayette Leaders

UMBC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/15/2023 Loyola (MD) L 49-48 Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena 11/22/2023 @ Oregon State L 88-52 Gill Coliseum 11/26/2023 @ Maryland-Eastern Shore L 70-54 Hytche Athletic Center 11/29/2023 Lafayette - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena 12/3/2023 @ Manhattan - Draddy Gymnasium 12/5/2023 Bryant & Stratton - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Lafayette Schedule