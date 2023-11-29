Wednesday's game between the Lafayette Leopards (3-3) and UMBC Retrievers (1-5) going head to head at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena has a projected final score of 62-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Lafayette, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Retrievers head into this contest following a 70-54 loss to Maryland-Eastern Shore on Sunday.

The Retrievers are coming off of a 70-54 loss to Maryland-Eastern Shore in their last outing on Sunday. The Leopards enter this contest after a 60-58 win over Saint Francis (PA) on Sunday. In the Retrievers' loss, Anna Blount led the way with a team-high 13 points (adding seven rebounds and zero assists). Halee Smith scored 15 points in the Leopards' victory, leading the team.

UMBC vs. Lafayette Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

UMBC vs. Lafayette Score Prediction

Prediction: Lafayette 62, UMBC 61

Top 25 Predictions

UMBC Schedule Analysis

The Retrievers haven't picked up a victory this season against a D1 opponent.

The Retrievers have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (two).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, UMBC is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most losses.

Lafayette Schedule Analysis

The Leopards defeated the NJIT Highlanders in an 83-60 win on November 21. It was their best victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Lafayette is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.

Lafayette 2023-24 Best Wins

83-60 at home over NJIT (No. 261) on November 21

54-51 on the road over LIU (No. 339) on November 18

60-58 on the road over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 357) on November 26

UMBC Leaders

Blount: 14.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 41.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

14.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 41.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Carmen Yanez: 6.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

6.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Paloma Iradier: 7.0 PTS, 52.8 FG%

7.0 PTS, 52.8 FG% Jaden Walker: 6.2 PTS, 40.6 FG%

6.2 PTS, 40.6 FG% Jaliena Sanchez: 7.3 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

Lafayette Leaders

Abby Antognoli: 12.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.8 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)

12.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.8 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34) Makayla Andrews: 12.3 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

12.3 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Kayla Drummond: 7.8 PTS, 56.7 FG%

7.8 PTS, 56.7 FG% Smith: 9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)

9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18) Emma Shields: 2.3 PTS, 50.0 FG%

UMBC Performance Insights

The Retrievers average 61.2 points per game (251st in college basketball) while allowing 70.5 per contest (287th in college basketball). They have a -56 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 9.3 points per game.

Lafayette Performance Insights

The Leopards put up 59.5 points per game (275th in college basketball) while allowing 63.2 per outing (162nd in college basketball). They have a -22 scoring differential and have been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

