The Seattle U Redhawks (0-6) will attempt to turn around a six-game losing streak when hosting the Utah Valley Wolverines (3-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Redhawk Center. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET.

Seattle U Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Seattle U vs. Utah Valley Scoring Comparison

  • The Wolverines' 60.8 points per game are 17.0 fewer points than the 77.8 the Redhawks allow to opponents.
  • The Redhawks record 58.5 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 57.0 the Wolverines allow.
  • Seattle U has a 0-4 record when putting up more than 57.0 points.
  • When Utah Valley allows fewer than 58.5 points, it is 2-0.
  • The Redhawks shoot 37.4% from the field, 2.3% lower than the Wolverines allow defensively.
  • The Wolverines' 39.7 shooting percentage is 5.8 lower than the Redhawks have conceded.

Seattle U Leaders

  • Mya Moore: 14.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 47.7 FG%
  • Irena Korolenko: 13.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 40.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)
  • Peyton Howard: 7.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.8 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
  • Asta Blauenfeldt: 5.8 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
  • Makayla Moore: 5.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.1 FG%

Utah Valley Leaders

Seattle U Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ Washington L 80-64 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
11/21/2023 Cal Poly L 68-43 Redhawk Center
11/25/2023 @ Portland State L 75-68 Pamplin Sports Center
11/29/2023 Utah Valley - Redhawk Center
12/2/2023 @ Southern Utah - America First Event Center
12/11/2023 San Diego State - Redhawk Center

Utah Valley Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ St. Thomas L 70-62 Schoenecker Arena
11/21/2023 Westminster (UT) W 76-42 Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena
11/25/2023 @ Idaho W 66-59 ICCU Arena
11/29/2023 @ Seattle U - Redhawk Center
12/2/2023 Utah Tech - Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena
12/6/2023 @ Idaho State - Reed Gym

