How to Watch the Seattle U vs. Utah Valley Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle U Redhawks (0-6) will attempt to turn around a six-game losing streak when hosting the Utah Valley Wolverines (3-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Redhawk Center. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup
Seattle U Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Seattle U vs. Utah Valley Scoring Comparison
- The Wolverines' 60.8 points per game are 17.0 fewer points than the 77.8 the Redhawks allow to opponents.
- The Redhawks record 58.5 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 57.0 the Wolverines allow.
- Seattle U has a 0-4 record when putting up more than 57.0 points.
- When Utah Valley allows fewer than 58.5 points, it is 2-0.
- The Redhawks shoot 37.4% from the field, 2.3% lower than the Wolverines allow defensively.
- The Wolverines' 39.7 shooting percentage is 5.8 lower than the Redhawks have conceded.
Seattle U Leaders
- Mya Moore: 14.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 47.7 FG%
- Irena Korolenko: 13.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 40.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)
- Peyton Howard: 7.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.8 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
- Asta Blauenfeldt: 5.8 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
- Makayla Moore: 5.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.1 FG%
Utah Valley Leaders
Seattle U Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Washington
|L 80-64
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|11/21/2023
|Cal Poly
|L 68-43
|Redhawk Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Portland State
|L 75-68
|Pamplin Sports Center
|11/29/2023
|Utah Valley
|-
|Redhawk Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|-
|America First Event Center
|12/11/2023
|San Diego State
|-
|Redhawk Center
Utah Valley Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ St. Thomas
|L 70-62
|Schoenecker Arena
|11/21/2023
|Westminster (UT)
|W 76-42
|Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Idaho
|W 66-59
|ICCU Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Seattle U
|-
|Redhawk Center
|12/2/2023
|Utah Tech
|-
|Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Idaho State
|-
|Reed Gym
