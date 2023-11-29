The Seattle U Redhawks (0-6) will attempt to turn around a six-game losing streak when hosting the Utah Valley Wolverines (3-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Redhawk Center. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Seattle U Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Seattle U vs. Utah Valley Scoring Comparison

The Wolverines' 60.8 points per game are 17.0 fewer points than the 77.8 the Redhawks allow to opponents.

The Redhawks record 58.5 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 57.0 the Wolverines allow.

Seattle U has a 0-4 record when putting up more than 57.0 points.

When Utah Valley allows fewer than 58.5 points, it is 2-0.

The Redhawks shoot 37.4% from the field, 2.3% lower than the Wolverines allow defensively.

The Wolverines' 39.7 shooting percentage is 5.8 lower than the Redhawks have conceded.

Seattle U Leaders

Mya Moore: 14.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 47.7 FG%

14.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 47.7 FG% Irena Korolenko: 13.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 40.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

13.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 40.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Peyton Howard: 7.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.8 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

7.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.8 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Asta Blauenfeldt: 5.8 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

5.8 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Makayla Moore: 5.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.1 FG%

Utah Valley Leaders

Seattle U Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/18/2023 @ Washington L 80-64 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion 11/21/2023 Cal Poly L 68-43 Redhawk Center 11/25/2023 @ Portland State L 75-68 Pamplin Sports Center 11/29/2023 Utah Valley - Redhawk Center 12/2/2023 @ Southern Utah - America First Event Center 12/11/2023 San Diego State - Redhawk Center

Utah Valley Schedule