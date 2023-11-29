Wednesday's game at Redhawk Center has the Utah Valley Wolverines (3-2) squaring off against the Seattle U Redhawks (0-6) at 9:00 PM ET (on November 29). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 69-58 victory, heavily favoring Utah Valley.

The Redhawks head into this matchup following a 75-68 loss to Portland State on Saturday.

In their last time out, the Redhawks lost 75-68 to Portland State on Saturday. The Wolverines came out on top in their last outing 66-59 against Idaho on Saturday. In the loss, Mya Moore led the Redhawks with 28 points. Ally Criddle's team-high 15 points paced the Wolverines in the win.

Seattle U vs. Utah Valley Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington

Seattle U vs. Utah Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah Valley 69, Seattle U 58

Top 25 Predictions

Seattle U Schedule Analysis

The Redhawks haven't defeated a single Division 1 team this season.

The Redhawks have three losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

Seattle U has two losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the nation.

Utah Valley Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Redhawks are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the third-most defeats.

Utah Valley 2023-24 Best Wins

66-59 on the road over Idaho (No. 177) on November 25

56-55 at home over Weber State (No. 295) on November 6

Seattle U Leaders

Moore: 14.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 47.7 FG%

14.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 47.7 FG% Irena Korolenko: 13.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 40.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

13.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 40.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Peyton Howard: 7.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.8 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

7.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.8 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Asta Blauenfeldt: 5.8 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

5.8 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Makayla Moore: 5.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.1 FG%

Utah Valley Leaders

Kylee Mabry: 5.4 PTS, 3.4 STL, 35.7 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

5.4 PTS, 3.4 STL, 35.7 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Eleyana Tafisi: 5.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

5.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Tessa Chaney: 6.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 50.0 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 50.0 FG% Criddle: 8.4 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

8.4 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Saige Gibb: 5.0 PTS, 2.4 STL, 50.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

Seattle U Performance Insights

The Redhawks' -116 scoring differential (being outscored by 19.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 58.5 points per game (284th in college basketball) while giving up 77.8 per contest (338th in college basketball).

Utah Valley Performance Insights

The Wolverines are outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game, with a +19 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.8 points per game (256th in college basketball) and allow 57.0 per outing (73rd in college basketball).

