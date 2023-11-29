How to Watch the Sacramento State vs. Santa Clara Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sacramento State Hornets (0-5) will look to stop a three-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the Santa Clara Broncos (6-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at The Nest, airing at 9:30 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sacramento State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Sacramento State vs. Santa Clara Scoring Comparison
- The Broncos put up just 4.8 fewer points per game (65.8) than the Hornets give up (70.6).
- Santa Clara is 3-0 when it scores more than 70.6 points.
- The 46.8 points per game the Hornets average are 6.3 fewer points than the Broncos give up (53.1).
- The Hornets are making 33.5% of their shots from the field, 4.9% lower than the Broncos allow to opponents (38.4%).
Sacramento State Leaders
- Summah Hanson: 15.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 BLK, 38.7 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)
- Benthe Versteeg: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG%
- Sophia Lee: 4.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.8 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Seilala Lautaimi: 5.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%
- Lina Falk: 3.0 PTS, 31.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
Santa Clara Leaders
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sacramento State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|L 61-51
|The Nest
|11/18/2023
|San Diego State
|L 68-45
|The Nest
|11/21/2023
|UC Davis
|L 79-57
|The Nest
|11/29/2023
|Santa Clara
|-
|The Nest
|12/2/2023
|CSU Northridge
|-
|The Nest
|12/16/2023
|@ Fresno State
|-
|Save Mart Center
Santa Clara Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|W 75-54
|Leavey Center
|11/24/2023
|Boise State
|W 62-52
|South Point Arena
|11/25/2023
|Texas Tech
|L 61-56
|South Point Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Sacramento State
|-
|The Nest
|12/1/2023
|Lincoln (CA)
|-
|Leavey Center
|12/10/2023
|Menlo
|-
|Leavey Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.