The Sacramento State Hornets (0-5) will look to stop a three-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the Santa Clara Broncos (6-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at The Nest, airing at 9:30 PM ET.

Sacramento State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sacramento State vs. Santa Clara Scoring Comparison

  • The Broncos put up just 4.8 fewer points per game (65.8) than the Hornets give up (70.6).
  • Santa Clara is 3-0 when it scores more than 70.6 points.
  • The 46.8 points per game the Hornets average are 6.3 fewer points than the Broncos give up (53.1).
  • The Hornets are making 33.5% of their shots from the field, 4.9% lower than the Broncos allow to opponents (38.4%).

Sacramento State Leaders

  • Summah Hanson: 15.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 BLK, 38.7 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)
  • Benthe Versteeg: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG%
  • Sophia Lee: 4.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.8 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
  • Seilala Lautaimi: 5.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%
  • Lina Falk: 3.0 PTS, 31.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

Santa Clara Leaders

Sacramento State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 CSU Fullerton L 61-51 The Nest
11/18/2023 San Diego State L 68-45 The Nest
11/21/2023 UC Davis L 79-57 The Nest
11/29/2023 Santa Clara - The Nest
12/2/2023 CSU Northridge - The Nest
12/16/2023 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center

Santa Clara Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Texas A&M-CC W 75-54 Leavey Center
11/24/2023 Boise State W 62-52 South Point Arena
11/25/2023 Texas Tech L 61-56 South Point Arena
11/29/2023 @ Sacramento State - The Nest
12/1/2023 Lincoln (CA) - Leavey Center
12/10/2023 Menlo - Leavey Center

