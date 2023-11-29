The Sacramento State Hornets (0-5) will look to stop a three-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the Santa Clara Broncos (6-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at The Nest, airing at 9:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Sacramento State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California

The Nest in Sacramento, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sacramento State vs. Santa Clara Scoring Comparison

The Broncos put up just 4.8 fewer points per game (65.8) than the Hornets give up (70.6).

Santa Clara is 3-0 when it scores more than 70.6 points.

The 46.8 points per game the Hornets average are 6.3 fewer points than the Broncos give up (53.1).

The Hornets are making 33.5% of their shots from the field, 4.9% lower than the Broncos allow to opponents (38.4%).

Sacramento State Leaders

Summah Hanson: 15.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 BLK, 38.7 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

15.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 BLK, 38.7 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Benthe Versteeg: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG%

5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG% Sophia Lee: 4.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.8 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

4.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.8 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Seilala Lautaimi: 5.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%

5.0 PTS, 50.0 FG% Lina Falk: 3.0 PTS, 31.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

Santa Clara Leaders

Sacramento State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/12/2023 CSU Fullerton L 61-51 The Nest 11/18/2023 San Diego State L 68-45 The Nest 11/21/2023 UC Davis L 79-57 The Nest 11/29/2023 Santa Clara - The Nest 12/2/2023 CSU Northridge - The Nest 12/16/2023 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center

Santa Clara Schedule