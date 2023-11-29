Wednesday's game between the Santa Clara Broncos (6-2) and the Sacramento State Hornets (0-5) at The Nest should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-43, heavily favoring Santa Clara to secure the victory. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on November 29.

The Hornets enter this contest following a 79-57 loss to UC Davis on Tuesday.

In their most recent game on Tuesday, the Hornets suffered a 79-57 loss to UC Davis. The Broncos' most recent contest was a 61-56 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. Seilala Lautaimi's team-leading 12 points paced the Hornets in the loss. Tess Heal scored a team-leading 18 points for the Broncos in the loss.

Sacramento State vs. Santa Clara Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California

Sacramento State vs. Santa Clara Score Prediction

Prediction: Santa Clara 75, Sacramento State 43

Top 25 Predictions

Sacramento State Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Hornets are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Sacramento State is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.

Santa Clara Schedule Analysis

When the Broncos defeated the Oregon Ducks, the No. 63 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 89-50 on November 18, it was their best victory of the year so far.

The Broncos have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 10th-most in the country. But they also have two Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 18th-most.

Santa Clara has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 34th-most in the nation.

Santa Clara 2023-24 Best Wins

89-50 on the road over Oregon (No. 63) on November 18

62-52 over Boise State (No. 118) on November 24

55-47 on the road over San Jose State (No. 140) on November 6

75-54 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 161) on November 21

62-51 at home over Hawaii (No. 173) on November 11

Sacramento State Leaders

Summah Hanson: 15.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 BLK, 38.7 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

15.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 BLK, 38.7 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Benthe Versteeg: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG%

5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG% Sophia Lee: 4.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.8 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

4.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.8 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Lautaimi: 5.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%

5.0 PTS, 50.0 FG% Lina Falk: 3.0 PTS, 31.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

Santa Clara Leaders

Heal: 17.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.5 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (7-for-12)

17.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.5 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (7-for-12) Olivia Pollerd: 12.1 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 38.0 3PT% (19-for-50)

12.1 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 38.0 3PT% (19-for-50) Marya Hudgins: 8.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 38.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

8.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 38.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Ashley Hiraki: 5.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 30.6 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

5.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 30.6 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) Emma Shaffer: 5.5 PTS, 42.1 FG%

Sacramento State Performance Insights

The Hornets' -119 scoring differential (being outscored by 23.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 46.8 points per game (353rd in college basketball) while giving up 70.6 per contest (289th in college basketball).

Santa Clara Performance Insights

The Broncos put up 65.8 points per game (199th in college basketball) while allowing 53.1 per contest (29th in college basketball). They have a +101 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 12.7 points per game.

