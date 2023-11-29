Sacramento State vs. Santa Clara Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 29
Wednesday's game between the Santa Clara Broncos (6-2) and the Sacramento State Hornets (0-5) at The Nest should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-43, heavily favoring Santa Clara to secure the victory. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on November 29.
The Hornets enter this contest following a 79-57 loss to UC Davis on Tuesday.
In their most recent game on Tuesday, the Hornets suffered a 79-57 loss to UC Davis. The Broncos' most recent contest was a 61-56 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. Seilala Lautaimi's team-leading 12 points paced the Hornets in the loss. Tess Heal scored a team-leading 18 points for the Broncos in the loss.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sacramento State vs. Santa Clara Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sacramento State vs. Santa Clara Score Prediction
- Prediction: Santa Clara 75, Sacramento State 43
Top 25 Predictions
Sacramento State Schedule Analysis
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Hornets are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most defeats.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Sacramento State is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Santa Clara Schedule Analysis
- When the Broncos defeated the Oregon Ducks, the No. 63 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 89-50 on November 18, it was their best victory of the year so far.
- The Broncos have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 10th-most in the country. But they also have two Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 18th-most.
- Santa Clara has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 34th-most in the nation.
Santa Clara 2023-24 Best Wins
- 89-50 on the road over Oregon (No. 63) on November 18
- 62-52 over Boise State (No. 118) on November 24
- 55-47 on the road over San Jose State (No. 140) on November 6
- 75-54 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 161) on November 21
- 62-51 at home over Hawaii (No. 173) on November 11
Sacramento State Leaders
- Summah Hanson: 15.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 BLK, 38.7 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)
- Benthe Versteeg: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG%
- Sophia Lee: 4.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.8 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Lautaimi: 5.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%
- Lina Falk: 3.0 PTS, 31.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
Santa Clara Leaders
- Heal: 17.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.5 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (7-for-12)
- Olivia Pollerd: 12.1 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 38.0 3PT% (19-for-50)
- Marya Hudgins: 8.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 38.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)
- Ashley Hiraki: 5.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 30.6 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)
- Emma Shaffer: 5.5 PTS, 42.1 FG%
Sacramento State Performance Insights
- The Hornets' -119 scoring differential (being outscored by 23.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 46.8 points per game (353rd in college basketball) while giving up 70.6 per contest (289th in college basketball).
Santa Clara Performance Insights
- The Broncos put up 65.8 points per game (199th in college basketball) while allowing 53.1 per contest (29th in college basketball). They have a +101 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 12.7 points per game.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.