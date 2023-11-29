Wednesday's game features the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-5) and the Delaware State Hornets (0-5) clashing at Jersey Mike's Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 77-54 win for heavily favored Rutgers according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on November 29.

In their last time out, the Scarlet Knights lost 68-65 to Boise State on Saturday.

The Scarlet Knights fell in their last matchup 68-65 against Boise State on Saturday. The Hornets fell in their last game 86-41 against Stony Brook on Wednesday. Kaylene Smikle's team-leading 25 points paced the Scarlet Knights in the losing effort. Naomi Zulueta scored a team-leading nine points for the Hornets in the loss.

Rutgers vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

Rutgers vs. Delaware State Score Prediction

Prediction: Rutgers 77, Delaware State 54

Top 25 Predictions

Rutgers Schedule Analysis

When the Scarlet Knights defeated the Monmouth Hawks, who are ranked No. 233 in our computer rankings, on November 6 by a score of 56-51, it was their best win of the season so far.

The Scarlet Knights have two losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in the country.

Rutgers has one loss against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the nation.

The Scarlet Knights have two losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Rutgers is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.

Rutgers 2023-24 Best Wins

56-51 at home over Monmouth (No. 233) on November 6

80-51 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 357) on November 18

86-43 at home over Wagner (No. 359) on November 9

Delaware State Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hornets are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Scarlet Knights are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most defeats.

Rutgers Leaders

Destiny Adams: 12.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 52.7 FG%

12.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 52.7 FG% Smikle: 14.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.0 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

14.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.0 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32) Chyna Cornwell: 9.9 PTS, 8.5 REB, 56.0 FG%

9.9 PTS, 8.5 REB, 56.0 FG% Antonia Bates: 3.8 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 41.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

3.8 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 41.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Kassondra Brown: 4.8 PTS, 41.2 FG%

Delaware State Leaders

Zulueta: 5.4 PTS, 36.7 FG%

5.4 PTS, 36.7 FG% Denijsha Wilson: 8.4 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

8.4 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15) Savannah Brooks: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

7.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) McKenzie Stewart: 1.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 20.0 FG%

1.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 20.0 FG% Kiarra Mcelrath: 7.2 PTS, 30.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

Rutgers Performance Insights

The Scarlet Knights score 66.5 points per game (185th in college basketball) and give up 66.0 (214th in college basketball) for a +4 scoring differential overall.

Delaware State Performance Insights

The Hornets are being outscored by 43.4 points per game, with a -217 scoring differential overall. They put up 42.8 points per game (358th in college basketball), and allow 86.2 per contest (355th in college basketball).

