The Seton Hall Pirates (4-2) battle the Princeton Tigers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Jadwin Gymnasium. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Princeton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Princeton vs. Seton Hall Scoring Comparison

  • The Pirates put up an average of 68.8 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 63.3 the Tigers allow.
  • When it scores more than 63.3 points, Seton Hall is 4-0.
  • Princeton has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.8 points.
  • The Tigers put up 12.4 more points per game (67.7) than the Pirates allow (55.3).
  • When Princeton scores more than 55.3 points, it is 4-2.
  • Seton Hall has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 67.7 points.
  • This season the Tigers are shooting 42.4% from the field, only 1.8% higher than Pirates concede.
  • The Pirates make 45.2% of their shots from the field, 5.7% higher than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Princeton Leaders

  • Ellie Mitchell: 4.8 PTS, 12.7 REB, 1.5 STL, 47.8 FG%
  • Kaitlyn Chen: 17.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.1 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)
  • Madison St. Rose: 18.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)
  • Skye Belker: 10.0 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
  • Chet Nweke: 2.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%

Seton Hall Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Princeton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ San Diego W 62-51 Jenny Craig Pavilion
11/23/2023 Oklahoma W 77-63 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/25/2023 Indiana L 72-63 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/29/2023 Seton Hall - Jadwin Gymnasium
12/3/2023 @ Rhode Island - Thomas F. Ryan Center
12/6/2023 Quinnipiac - Jadwin Gymnasium

Seton Hall Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 Rutgers W 82-63 Walsh Gymnasium
11/20/2023 USC L 64-54 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/22/2023 East Carolina W 68-57 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/29/2023 @ Princeton - Jadwin Gymnasium
12/2/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Walsh Gymnasium
12/8/2023 Cent. Conn. St. - Walsh Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.