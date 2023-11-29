How to Watch the Princeton vs. Seton Hall Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Seton Hall Pirates (4-2) battle the Princeton Tigers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Jadwin Gymnasium. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Princeton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Princeton vs. Seton Hall Scoring Comparison
- The Pirates put up an average of 68.8 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 63.3 the Tigers allow.
- When it scores more than 63.3 points, Seton Hall is 4-0.
- Princeton has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.8 points.
- The Tigers put up 12.4 more points per game (67.7) than the Pirates allow (55.3).
- When Princeton scores more than 55.3 points, it is 4-2.
- Seton Hall has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 67.7 points.
- This season the Tigers are shooting 42.4% from the field, only 1.8% higher than Pirates concede.
- The Pirates make 45.2% of their shots from the field, 5.7% higher than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Princeton Leaders
- Ellie Mitchell: 4.8 PTS, 12.7 REB, 1.5 STL, 47.8 FG%
- Kaitlyn Chen: 17.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.1 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)
- Madison St. Rose: 18.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)
- Skye Belker: 10.0 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
- Chet Nweke: 2.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%
Seton Hall Leaders
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Princeton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ San Diego
|W 62-51
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|11/23/2023
|Oklahoma
|W 77-63
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/25/2023
|Indiana
|L 72-63
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|@ Rhode Island
|-
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|12/6/2023
|Quinnipiac
|-
|Jadwin Gymnasium
Seton Hall Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Rutgers
|W 82-63
|Walsh Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|USC
|L 64-54
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/22/2023
|East Carolina
|W 68-57
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Princeton
|-
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Walsh Gymnasium
|12/8/2023
|Cent. Conn. St.
|-
|Walsh Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.