The Seton Hall Pirates (4-2) battle the Princeton Tigers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Jadwin Gymnasium. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Princeton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey

Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey TV: ESPN+

Princeton vs. Seton Hall Scoring Comparison

The Pirates put up an average of 68.8 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 63.3 the Tigers allow.

When it scores more than 63.3 points, Seton Hall is 4-0.

Princeton has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.8 points.

The Tigers put up 12.4 more points per game (67.7) than the Pirates allow (55.3).

When Princeton scores more than 55.3 points, it is 4-2.

Seton Hall has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 67.7 points.

This season the Tigers are shooting 42.4% from the field, only 1.8% higher than Pirates concede.

The Pirates make 45.2% of their shots from the field, 5.7% higher than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Princeton Leaders

Ellie Mitchell: 4.8 PTS, 12.7 REB, 1.5 STL, 47.8 FG%

4.8 PTS, 12.7 REB, 1.5 STL, 47.8 FG% Kaitlyn Chen: 17.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.1 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

17.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.1 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Madison St. Rose: 18.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

18.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Skye Belker: 10.0 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

10.0 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Chet Nweke: 2.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%

Seton Hall Leaders

Princeton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 @ San Diego W 62-51 Jenny Craig Pavilion 11/23/2023 Oklahoma W 77-63 Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/25/2023 Indiana L 72-63 Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/29/2023 Seton Hall - Jadwin Gymnasium 12/3/2023 @ Rhode Island - Thomas F. Ryan Center 12/6/2023 Quinnipiac - Jadwin Gymnasium

Seton Hall Schedule