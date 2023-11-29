Wednesday's contest between the Princeton Tigers (4-2) and Seton Hall Pirates (4-2) matching up at Jadwin Gymnasium has a projected final score of 68-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Princeton, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

Their last time out, the Tigers lost 72-63 to Indiana on Saturday. The Pirates head into this game on the heels of a 68-57 victory over East Carolina on Wednesday. In the Tigers' loss, Kaitlyn Chen led the way with a team-high 16 points (adding three rebounds and four assists). Azana Baines recorded 24 points, three rebounds and two assists for the Pirates.

Princeton vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey

Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Princeton vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: Princeton 68, Seton Hall 60

Top 25 Predictions

Princeton Schedule Analysis

On November 23 against the Oklahoma Sooners, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 34) in our computer rankings, the Tigers secured their signature win of the season, a 77-63 victory at a neutral site.

The Tigers have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one), but also have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (two).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Princeton is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

The Tigers have two wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

Princeton 2023-24 Best Wins

77-63 over Oklahoma (No. 34) on November 23

65-60 on the road over Middle Tennessee (No. 84) on November 12

65-57 at home over Duquesne (No. 113) on November 6

62-51 on the road over San Diego (No. 146) on November 19

Seton Hall Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on November 22, the Pirates took down the East Carolina Pirates (No. 82 in our computer rankings) by a score of 68-57.

Seton Hall has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one), but also has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 2 losses (one).

Based on the RPI, the Tigers have two wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Seton Hall is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 36th-most victories.

Seton Hall 2023-24 Best Wins

68-57 over East Carolina (No. 82) on November 22

82-63 at home over Rutgers (No. 189) on November 15

75-32 at home over Iona (No. 283) on November 7

73-45 at home over Bryant (No. 322) on November 12

Princeton Leaders

Ellie Mitchell: 4.8 PTS, 12.7 REB, 1.5 STL, 47.8 FG%

4.8 PTS, 12.7 REB, 1.5 STL, 47.8 FG% Chen: 17.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.1 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

17.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.1 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Madison St. Rose: 18.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

18.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Skye Belker: 10.0 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

10.0 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Chet Nweke: 2.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%

Seton Hall Leaders

Baines: 15.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

15.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Amari Wright: 6.8 PTS, 6.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 50.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

6.8 PTS, 6.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 50.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Micah Gray: 14.3 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

14.3 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) A'Jah Davis: 6.2 PTS, 55.6 FG%

6.2 PTS, 55.6 FG% Kaelynn Satterfield: 6.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.1 FG%

Princeton Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +26 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.4 points per game. They're putting up 67.7 points per game to rank 169th in college basketball and are allowing 63.3 per contest to rank 166th in college basketball.

Seton Hall Performance Insights

The Pirates' +81 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.8 points per game (148th in college basketball) while giving up 55.3 per contest (53rd in college basketball).

