The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-6) will be looking to end a six-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-5) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Pittsburgh Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TV: ACC Network X

Pittsburgh vs. Saint Francis (PA) Scoring Comparison

The Red Flash score 14.9 fewer points per game (50.0) than the Panthers give up (64.9).

The Panthers average 66.3 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 67.0 the Red Flash allow.

Pittsburgh is 2-1 when scoring more than 67.0 points.

Saint Francis (PA) is 0-3 when allowing fewer than 66.3 points.

The Panthers shoot 41.0% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Red Flash concede defensively.

The Red Flash shoot 33.9% from the field, 5.4% lower than the Panthers concede.

Pittsburgh Leaders

Liatu King: 20.3 PTS, 12.1 REB, 1.7 STL, 2.1 BLK, 53.2 FG%

20.3 PTS, 12.1 REB, 1.7 STL, 2.1 BLK, 53.2 FG% Rapuluchi Ayodele: 8.6 PTS, 10.3 REB, 45.7 FG%

8.6 PTS, 10.3 REB, 45.7 FG% Aislin: 11.3 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 57.9 3PT% (11-for-19)

11.3 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 57.9 3PT% (11-for-19) Aaryn Battle: 5.6 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

5.6 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Jala Jordan: 5.7 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

Saint Francis (PA) Leaders

Pittsburgh Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/21/2023 Coppin State L 61-56 Petersen Events Center 11/24/2023 Northern Kentucky W 88-57 Ocean Center 11/25/2023 Akron L 75-72 Ocean Center 11/29/2023 Saint Francis (PA) - Petersen Events Center 12/3/2023 Binghamton - Petersen Events Center 12/10/2023 Lehigh - Petersen Events Center

Saint Francis (PA) Schedule