How to Watch the Pittsburgh vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-6) will be looking to end a six-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-5) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Pittsburgh Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ACC Network X
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Pittsburgh vs. Saint Francis (PA) Scoring Comparison
- The Red Flash score 14.9 fewer points per game (50.0) than the Panthers give up (64.9).
- The Panthers average 66.3 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 67.0 the Red Flash allow.
- Pittsburgh is 2-1 when scoring more than 67.0 points.
- Saint Francis (PA) is 0-3 when allowing fewer than 66.3 points.
- The Panthers shoot 41.0% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Red Flash concede defensively.
- The Red Flash shoot 33.9% from the field, 5.4% lower than the Panthers concede.
Pittsburgh Leaders
- Liatu King: 20.3 PTS, 12.1 REB, 1.7 STL, 2.1 BLK, 53.2 FG%
- Rapuluchi Ayodele: 8.6 PTS, 10.3 REB, 45.7 FG%
- Aislin: 11.3 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 57.9 3PT% (11-for-19)
- Aaryn Battle: 5.6 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Jala Jordan: 5.7 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)
Saint Francis (PA) Leaders
Pittsburgh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Coppin State
|L 61-56
|Petersen Events Center
|11/24/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|W 88-57
|Ocean Center
|11/25/2023
|Akron
|L 75-72
|Ocean Center
|11/29/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|12/3/2023
|Binghamton
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|12/10/2023
|Lehigh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
Saint Francis (PA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Rutgers
|L 80-51
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Loyola (MD)
|L 53-45
|Reitz Arena
|11/26/2023
|Lafayette
|L 60-58
|DeGol Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|12/2/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|DeGol Arena
|12/9/2023
|Youngstown State
|-
|DeGol Arena
