The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-6) will be looking to end a six-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-5) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Pittsburgh Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Pittsburgh vs. Saint Francis (PA) Scoring Comparison

  • The Red Flash score 14.9 fewer points per game (50.0) than the Panthers give up (64.9).
  • The Panthers average 66.3 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 67.0 the Red Flash allow.
  • Pittsburgh is 2-1 when scoring more than 67.0 points.
  • Saint Francis (PA) is 0-3 when allowing fewer than 66.3 points.
  • The Panthers shoot 41.0% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Red Flash concede defensively.
  • The Red Flash shoot 33.9% from the field, 5.4% lower than the Panthers concede.

Pittsburgh Leaders

  • Liatu King: 20.3 PTS, 12.1 REB, 1.7 STL, 2.1 BLK, 53.2 FG%
  • Rapuluchi Ayodele: 8.6 PTS, 10.3 REB, 45.7 FG%
  • Aislin: 11.3 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 57.9 3PT% (11-for-19)
  • Aaryn Battle: 5.6 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
  • Jala Jordan: 5.7 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

Saint Francis (PA) Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pittsburgh Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Coppin State L 61-56 Petersen Events Center
11/24/2023 Northern Kentucky W 88-57 Ocean Center
11/25/2023 Akron L 75-72 Ocean Center
11/29/2023 Saint Francis (PA) - Petersen Events Center
12/3/2023 Binghamton - Petersen Events Center
12/10/2023 Lehigh - Petersen Events Center

Saint Francis (PA) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ Rutgers L 80-51 Jersey Mike's Arena
11/22/2023 @ Loyola (MD) L 53-45 Reitz Arena
11/26/2023 Lafayette L 60-58 DeGol Arena
11/29/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
12/2/2023 Morgan State - DeGol Arena
12/9/2023 Youngstown State - DeGol Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.