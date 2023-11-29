Wednesday's game at Petersen Events Center has the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-5) squaring off against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-6) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 74-50 victory, as our model heavily favors Pittsburgh.

In their last time out, the Panthers lost 75-72 to Akron on Saturday.

The Panthers are coming off of a 75-72 loss to Akron in their most recent outing on Saturday. The Red Flash enter this matchup after a 60-58 loss to Lafayette on Sunday. Liatu King's team-leading 25 points paced the Panthers in the loss. Kendall Carruthers totaled 20 points, two rebounds and two assists for the Red Flash.

Pittsburgh vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh vs. Saint Francis (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Pittsburgh 74, Saint Francis (PA) 50

Top 25 Predictions

Pittsburgh Schedule Analysis

The Panthers notched their signature win of the season on November 7, when they took down the Yale Bulldogs, who rank No. 297 in our computer rankings, 79-74.

Pittsburgh has three losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, the most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Pittsburgh is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.

Saint Francis (PA) Schedule Analysis

The Red Flash have zero victories against D1 opponents this season.

Saint Francis (PA) has the most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (five).

Pittsburgh Leaders

King: 20.3 PTS, 12.1 REB, 1.7 STL, 2.1 BLK, 53.2 FG%

20.3 PTS, 12.1 REB, 1.7 STL, 2.1 BLK, 53.2 FG% Rapuluchi Ayodele: 8.6 PTS, 10.3 REB, 45.7 FG%

8.6 PTS, 10.3 REB, 45.7 FG% Aislin: 11.3 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 57.9 3PT% (11-for-19)

11.3 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 57.9 3PT% (11-for-19) Aaryn Battle: 5.6 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

5.6 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Jala Jordan: 5.7 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

Saint Francis (PA) Leaders

Carruthers: 12.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

12.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Destini Ward: 7.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 27.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

7.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 27.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15) Harris Robinson: 3.2 PTS, 31.0 FG%

3.2 PTS, 31.0 FG% Marina Artero: 3.3 PTS, 30.8 FG%

3.3 PTS, 30.8 FG% Yanessa Boyd: 7.8 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

Pittsburgh Performance Insights

The Panthers outscore opponents by 1.4 points per game (scoring 66.3 points per game to rank 190th in college basketball while allowing 64.9 per contest to rank 197th in college basketball) and have a +10 scoring differential overall.

Saint Francis (PA) Performance Insights

The Red Flash are being outscored by 17.0 points per game, with a -102 scoring differential overall. They put up 50.0 points per game (347th in college basketball), and give up 67.0 per outing (231st in college basketball).

