The La Salle Explorers (3-2) face the Pennsylvania Quakers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Palestra. It starts at 6:00 PM ET.

Pennsylvania Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Pennsylvania vs. La Salle Scoring Comparison

  • The Explorers put up an average of 60.2 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 65.8 the Quakers allow.
  • La Salle has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 65.8 points.
  • Pennsylvania has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.2 points.
  • The Quakers average 12.0 more points per game (70.8) than the Explorers allow (58.8).
  • Pennsylvania has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 58.8 points.
  • La Salle has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 70.8 points.
  • The Quakers are making 42.4% of their shots from the field, 7.3% higher than the Explorers concede to opponents (35.1%).
  • The Explorers make 36.4% of their shots from the field, 6.4% lower than the Quakers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Pennsylvania Leaders

  • Nicole Melious: 12.4 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)
  • Gabby Turco: 7.2 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
  • Molly Masciantonio: 5.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)
  • Aryss Macktoon: 10.8 PTS, 34.5 FG%
  • Makayla Miller: 6.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%

La Salle Leaders

Pennsylvania Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 @ Chapman W 92-46 Harold Hutton Sports Center
11/25/2023 @ San Diego State L 74-49 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
11/26/2023 @ UCSD W 76-68 LionTree Arena
11/29/2023 La Salle - Palestra
12/3/2023 @ Marquette - Al McGuire Center
12/5/2023 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

La Salle Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 American W 62-53 Tom Gola Arena
11/15/2023 @ Drexel L 71-46 Daskalakis Athletic Center
11/21/2023 @ Rider W 72-44 Alumni Gymnasium
11/29/2023 @ Pennsylvania - Palestra
12/3/2023 Virginia - Tom Gola Arena
12/5/2023 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena

