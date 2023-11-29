How to Watch the Pennsylvania vs. La Salle Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The La Salle Explorers (3-2) face the Pennsylvania Quakers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Palestra. It starts at 6:00 PM ET.
Pennsylvania Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
Pennsylvania vs. La Salle Scoring Comparison
- The Explorers put up an average of 60.2 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 65.8 the Quakers allow.
- La Salle has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 65.8 points.
- Pennsylvania has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.2 points.
- The Quakers average 12.0 more points per game (70.8) than the Explorers allow (58.8).
- Pennsylvania has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 58.8 points.
- La Salle has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 70.8 points.
- The Quakers are making 42.4% of their shots from the field, 7.3% higher than the Explorers concede to opponents (35.1%).
- The Explorers make 36.4% of their shots from the field, 6.4% lower than the Quakers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Pennsylvania Leaders
- Nicole Melious: 12.4 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)
- Gabby Turco: 7.2 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
- Molly Masciantonio: 5.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)
- Aryss Macktoon: 10.8 PTS, 34.5 FG%
- Makayla Miller: 6.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%
La Salle Leaders
Pennsylvania Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Chapman
|W 92-46
|Harold Hutton Sports Center
|11/25/2023
|@ San Diego State
|L 74-49
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|11/26/2023
|@ UCSD
|W 76-68
|LionTree Arena
|11/29/2023
|La Salle
|-
|Palestra
|12/3/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Al McGuire Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
La Salle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|American
|W 62-53
|Tom Gola Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Drexel
|L 71-46
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Rider
|W 72-44
|Alumni Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|-
|Palestra
|12/3/2023
|Virginia
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
