The La Salle Explorers (3-2) face the Pennsylvania Quakers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Palestra. It starts at 6:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Pennsylvania Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Pennsylvania vs. La Salle Scoring Comparison

The Explorers put up an average of 60.2 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 65.8 the Quakers allow.

La Salle has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 65.8 points.

Pennsylvania has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.2 points.

The Quakers average 12.0 more points per game (70.8) than the Explorers allow (58.8).

Pennsylvania has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 58.8 points.

La Salle has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 70.8 points.

The Quakers are making 42.4% of their shots from the field, 7.3% higher than the Explorers concede to opponents (35.1%).

The Explorers make 36.4% of their shots from the field, 6.4% lower than the Quakers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Pennsylvania Leaders

Nicole Melious: 12.4 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

12.4 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Gabby Turco: 7.2 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

7.2 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Molly Masciantonio: 5.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

5.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Aryss Macktoon: 10.8 PTS, 34.5 FG%

10.8 PTS, 34.5 FG% Makayla Miller: 6.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%

La Salle Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pennsylvania Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 @ Chapman W 92-46 Harold Hutton Sports Center 11/25/2023 @ San Diego State L 74-49 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 11/26/2023 @ UCSD W 76-68 LionTree Arena 11/29/2023 La Salle - Palestra 12/3/2023 @ Marquette - Al McGuire Center 12/5/2023 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

La Salle Schedule