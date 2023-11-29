Wednesday's contest between the Pennsylvania Quakers (4-2) and the La Salle Explorers (3-2) at Palestra is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-63, with Pennsylvania taking home the win. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Quakers are coming off of a 76-68 win against UCSD in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Last time out, the Quakers won on Sunday 76-68 over UCSD. In their most recent outing on Tuesday, the Explorers claimed a 72-44 victory over Rider. In the win, Jordan Obi paced the Quakers with 22 points. In the Explorers' win, Gabby Turco led the way with 16 points (adding six rebounds and zero assists).

Pennsylvania vs. La Salle Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Pennsylvania vs. La Salle Score Prediction

Prediction: Pennsylvania 65, La Salle 63

Pennsylvania Schedule Analysis

The Quakers defeated the Siena Saints in an 85-79 win on November 19. It was their signature victory of the season.

Pennsylvania has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (one).

Pennsylvania has three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 34th-most in Division 1.

Pennsylvania 2023-24 Best Wins

85-79 on the road over Siena (No. 254) on November 19

76-68 on the road over UCSD (No. 303) on November 26

74-51 at home over Marist (No. 327) on November 11

La Salle Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, La Salle is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most defeats.

La Salle has tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (three).

La Salle 2023-24 Best Wins

73-68 on the road over Coppin State (No. 242) on November 6

62-53 at home over American (No. 270) on November 11

72-44 on the road over Rider (No. 312) on November 21

Pennsylvania Leaders

Stina Almqvist: 19.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.5 STL, 48.8 FG%, 19.0 3PT% (4-for-21)

19.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.5 STL, 48.8 FG%, 19.0 3PT% (4-for-21) Obi: 12.5 PTS, 2.7 STL, 2.0 BLK, 45.6 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

12.5 PTS, 2.7 STL, 2.0 BLK, 45.6 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Lizzy Groetsch: 8.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

8.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Mataya Gayle: 12.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 38.9 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)

12.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 38.9 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35) Abby Sharpe: 5.7 PTS, 55.0 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (7-for-12)

La Salle Leaders

Nicole Melious: 12.4 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

12.4 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Turco: 7.2 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

7.2 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Molly Masciantonio: 5.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

5.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Aryss Macktoon: 10.8 PTS, 34.5 FG%

10.8 PTS, 34.5 FG% Makayla Miller: 6.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%

Pennsylvania Performance Insights

The Quakers outscore opponents by 5.0 points per game (scoring 70.8 points per game to rank 118th in college basketball while giving up 65.8 per outing to rank 209th in college basketball) and have a +30 scoring differential overall.

La Salle Performance Insights

The Explorers put up 60.2 points per game (263rd in college basketball) while allowing 58.8 per outing (97th in college basketball). They have a +7 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.4 points per game.

