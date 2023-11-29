The North Florida Ospreys (4-3) are big, 26.5-point underdogs against the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The matchup has a point total of 167.5.

Iowa vs. North Florida Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa -26.5 167.5

Iowa Betting Records & Stats

Iowa's games have had a combined total of more than 167.5 points two times this season (in five outings).

The average total in Iowa's contests this year is 164, 3.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Hawkeyes are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

North Florida sports a 3-3-0 ATS record this season compared to the 2-3-0 mark of Iowa.

Iowa vs. North Florida Over/Under Stats

Games Over 167.5 % of Games Over 167.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa 2 40% 88.7 164.3 75.3 146.7 162.3 North Florida 0 0% 75.6 164.3 71.4 146.7 149.7

Additional Iowa Insights & Trends

The Hawkeyes put up 88.7 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 71.4 the Ospreys allow.

Iowa is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when scoring more than 71.4 points.

Iowa vs. North Florida Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 26.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa 2-3-0 0-1 3-2-0 North Florida 3-3-0 0-0 3-3-0

Iowa vs. North Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa North Florida 14-3 Home Record 11-2 4-7 Away Record 3-14 11-3-0 Home ATS Record 9-2-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 89.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

