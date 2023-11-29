Wednesday's contest features the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2) and the North Florida Ospreys (4-3) facing off at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 90-66 victory for heavily favored Iowa according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 29.

There is no line set for the game.

Iowa vs. North Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Iowa vs. North Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 90, North Florida 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa vs. North Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa (-23.9)

Iowa (-23.9) Computer Predicted Total: 155.5

Iowa's record against the spread so far this season is 2-3-0, and North Florida's is 3-3-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Hawkeyes are 3-2-0 and the Ospreys are 3-3-0.

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes are outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game with a +80 scoring differential overall. They put up 88.7 points per game (15th in college basketball) and allow 75.3 per outing (271st in college basketball).

The 36.7 rebounds per game Iowa averages rank 65th in the nation. Its opponents record 36.3 per contest.

Iowa hits 6.7 three-pointers per game (236th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.0 on average.

The Hawkeyes average 103.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (47th in college basketball), and give up 88.2 points per 100 possessions (164th in college basketball).

Iowa wins the turnover battle by 4.4 per game, committing 8.3 (12th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.7.

