How to Watch Iowa vs. North Florida on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2) go up against the North Florida Ospreys (4-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.
Iowa vs. North Florida Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Iowa Stats Insights
- The Hawkeyes are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Ospreys allow to opponents.
- In games Iowa shoots better than 44.4% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
- The Ospreys are the 200th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Hawkeyes sit at 63rd.
- The 88.7 points per game the Hawkeyes put up are 17.3 more points than the Ospreys allow (71.4).
- When Iowa totals more than 71.4 points, it is 4-1.
Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Iowa posted 89.8 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 19.9 points per contest.
- The Hawkeyes gave up 76 points per game last year at home, which was four more points than they allowed when playing on the road (72).
- In home games, Iowa averaged 3.3 more treys per game (10) than away from home (6.7). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to away from home (30.5%).
Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 88-74
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/23/2023
|Oklahoma
|L 79-67
|LionTree Arena
|11/24/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 85-72
|LionTree Arena
|11/29/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/7/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
