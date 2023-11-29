The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (1-5) take on the NJIT Highlanders (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Fairleigh Dickinson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey

Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey TV: YES

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. NJIT Scoring Comparison

The Highlanders put up an average of 64.7 points per game, only 2.8 fewer points than the 67.5 the Knights give up.

When it scores more than 67.5 points, NJIT is 3-0.

Fairleigh Dickinson is 1-3 when it gives up fewer than 64.7 points.

The Knights score 12.1 fewer points per game (52.0) than the Highlanders give up (64.1).

When NJIT allows fewer than 52.0 points, it is 2-0.

This year the Knights are shooting 33.8% from the field, 4.1% lower than the Highlanders concede.

The Highlanders' 41.6 shooting percentage is 2.7 lower than the Knights have conceded.

Fairleigh Dickinson Leaders

Trinity Williams: 11.0 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 44.8 FG%

11.0 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 44.8 FG% Madilyn Dogs: 6.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 51.6 FG%

6.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 51.6 FG% Alejandra Zuniga: 13.9 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

13.9 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Lyzi Litwinko: 8.1 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

8.1 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Kenna Squier: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

NJIT Leaders

Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 @ Georgetown L 60-45 McDonough Gymnasium 11/22/2023 Mount St. Mary's L 64-50 Rothman Center 11/26/2023 Rider W 64-59 Rothman Center 11/29/2023 NJIT - Rothman Center 12/2/2023 American - Rothman Center 12/6/2023 Bloomfield - Rothman Center

NJIT Schedule