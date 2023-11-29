Fairleigh Dickinson vs. NJIT Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 29
Wednesday's game between the NJIT Highlanders (4-3) and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (1-5) at Rothman Center is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 63-61, with NJIT coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.
The Knights are coming off of a 64-59 win against Rider in their most recent game on Sunday.
The Knights enter this contest on the heels of a 64-59 win over Rider on Sunday. The Highlanders fell in their most recent matchup 67-65 against Hofstra on Saturday. In the Knights' win, Staci Williams led the way with a team-high 12 points (adding zero rebounds and one assist). Trinity Williams scored a team-leading 18 points for the Highlanders in the loss.
Fairleigh Dickinson vs. NJIT Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey
- How to Watch on TV: YES
Fairleigh Dickinson vs. NJIT Score Prediction
- Prediction: NJIT 63, Fairleigh Dickinson 61
Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their signature win this season, the Knights took down the Rider Broncs at home on November 26 by a score of 64-59.
- Fairleigh Dickinson has one loss to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in the country.
- Fairleigh Dickinson has three losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the country.
NJIT Schedule Analysis
- On November 15, the Highlanders picked up their signature win of the season, a 70-57 victory over the Rider Broncs, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 312) in our computer rankings.
- Based on the RPI, the Knights have zero losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 170th-most in the country.
- NJIT has four Quadrant 4 wins, tied for the ninth-most in the nation. But it also has two Quadrant 4 losses, tied for the 19th-most.
NJIT 2023-24 Best Wins
- 70-57 at home over Rider (No. 312) on November 15
- 48-45 at home over Merrimack (No. 326) on November 10
- 73-57 on the road over Army (No. 341) on November 6
- 80-36 at home over Wagner (No. 359) on November 18
Fairleigh Dickinson Leaders
- Abby Conklin: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)
- Teneisia Brown: 9.8 PTS, 46.2 FG%
- Lilly Parke: 9.2 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)
- Bella Toomey: 4.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.3 FG%
- Nickie Carter: 4.2 PTS, 19.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)
NJIT Leaders
- Trinity Williams: 11.0 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 44.8 FG%
- Madilyn Dogs: 6.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 51.6 FG%
- Alejandra Zuniga: 13.9 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)
- Lyzi Litwinko: 8.1 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Kenna Squier: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)
Fairleigh Dickinson Performance Insights
- The Knights' -93 scoring differential (being outscored by 15.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 52.0 points per game (337th in college basketball) while allowing 67.5 per contest (241st in college basketball).
NJIT Performance Insights
- The Highlanders score 64.7 points per game (212th in college basketball) and concede 64.1 (183rd in college basketball) for a +4 scoring differential overall.
