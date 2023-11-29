Wednesday's game between the NJIT Highlanders (4-3) and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (1-5) at Rothman Center is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 63-61, with NJIT coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Knights are coming off of a 64-59 win against Rider in their most recent game on Sunday.

The Knights enter this contest on the heels of a 64-59 win over Rider on Sunday. The Highlanders fell in their most recent matchup 67-65 against Hofstra on Saturday. In the Knights' win, Staci Williams led the way with a team-high 12 points (adding zero rebounds and one assist). Trinity Williams scored a team-leading 18 points for the Highlanders in the loss.

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. NJIT Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey

How to Watch on TV: YES

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. NJIT Score Prediction

Prediction: NJIT 63, Fairleigh Dickinson 61

Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Knights took down the Rider Broncs at home on November 26 by a score of 64-59.

Fairleigh Dickinson has one loss to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in the country.

Fairleigh Dickinson has three losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

NJIT Schedule Analysis

On November 15, the Highlanders picked up their signature win of the season, a 70-57 victory over the Rider Broncs, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 312) in our computer rankings.

Based on the RPI, the Knights have zero losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 170th-most in the country.

NJIT has four Quadrant 4 wins, tied for the ninth-most in the nation. But it also has two Quadrant 4 losses, tied for the 19th-most.

NJIT 2023-24 Best Wins

70-57 at home over Rider (No. 312) on November 15

48-45 at home over Merrimack (No. 326) on November 10

73-57 on the road over Army (No. 341) on November 6

80-36 at home over Wagner (No. 359) on November 18

Fairleigh Dickinson Leaders

Abby Conklin: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Teneisia Brown: 9.8 PTS, 46.2 FG%

9.8 PTS, 46.2 FG% Lilly Parke: 9.2 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

9.2 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Bella Toomey: 4.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.3 FG%

4.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.3 FG% Nickie Carter: 4.2 PTS, 19.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)

NJIT Leaders

Trinity Williams: 11.0 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 44.8 FG%

11.0 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 44.8 FG% Madilyn Dogs: 6.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 51.6 FG%

6.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 51.6 FG% Alejandra Zuniga: 13.9 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

13.9 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Lyzi Litwinko: 8.1 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

8.1 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Kenna Squier: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

Fairleigh Dickinson Performance Insights

The Knights' -93 scoring differential (being outscored by 15.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 52.0 points per game (337th in college basketball) while allowing 67.5 per contest (241st in college basketball).

NJIT Performance Insights

The Highlanders score 64.7 points per game (212th in college basketball) and concede 64.1 (183rd in college basketball) for a +4 scoring differential overall.

