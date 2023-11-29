How to Watch the Eastern Washington vs. Gonzaga Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-2) take on the Eastern Washington Eagles (4-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Reese Court. It begins at 9:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Eastern Washington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Reese Court in Cheney, Washington
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Eastern Washington vs. Gonzaga Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs' 81.1 points per game are 21.9 more points than the 59.2 the Eagles give up.
- When it scores more than 59.2 points, Gonzaga is 6-2.
- Eastern Washington is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 81.1 points.
- The 72.0 points per game the Eagles average are 5.2 more points than the Bulldogs allow (66.8).
- Eastern Washington is 3-0 when scoring more than 66.8 points.
- Gonzaga is 6-0 when allowing fewer than 72.0 points.
- The Eagles shoot 41.2% from the field, 2.1% lower than the Bulldogs concede defensively.
- The Bulldogs' 49.3 shooting percentage from the field is 10.8 higher than the Eagles have conceded.
Eastern Washington Leaders
- Jamie Loera: 13.0 PTS, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 39.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)
- Jacinta Buckley: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.6 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
- Aaliyah Alexander: 16.8 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)
- Milly Knowles: 7.2 PTS, 56.3 FG%
- Jaleesa Lawrence: 8.0 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
Gonzaga Leaders
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Eastern Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Corban
|W 72-47
|Reese Court
|11/20/2023
|@ UC Irvine
|L 71-63
|Bren Events Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Tarleton State
|W 64-62
|Wisdom Gym
|11/29/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|Reese Court
|12/3/2023
|Boise State
|-
|Reese Court
|12/9/2023
|Walla Walla
|-
|Reese Court
Gonzaga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Liberty
|W 102-59
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/25/2023
|Alabama
|W 68-58
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/26/2023
|Louisville
|L 81-70
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Eastern Washington
|-
|Reese Court
|12/3/2023
|Stanford
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/7/2023
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.