The Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-2) take on the Eastern Washington Eagles (4-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Reese Court. It begins at 9:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Eastern Washington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Reese Court in Cheney, Washington

Reese Court in Cheney, Washington TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Eastern Washington vs. Gonzaga Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 81.1 points per game are 21.9 more points than the 59.2 the Eagles give up.

When it scores more than 59.2 points, Gonzaga is 6-2.

Eastern Washington is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 81.1 points.

The 72.0 points per game the Eagles average are 5.2 more points than the Bulldogs allow (66.8).

Eastern Washington is 3-0 when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Gonzaga is 6-0 when allowing fewer than 72.0 points.

The Eagles shoot 41.2% from the field, 2.1% lower than the Bulldogs concede defensively.

The Bulldogs' 49.3 shooting percentage from the field is 10.8 higher than the Eagles have conceded.

Eastern Washington Leaders

Jamie Loera: 13.0 PTS, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 39.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)

13.0 PTS, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 39.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20) Jacinta Buckley: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.6 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.6 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Aaliyah Alexander: 16.8 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)

16.8 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20) Milly Knowles: 7.2 PTS, 56.3 FG%

7.2 PTS, 56.3 FG% Jaleesa Lawrence: 8.0 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

Gonzaga Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Washington Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/16/2023 Corban W 72-47 Reese Court 11/20/2023 @ UC Irvine L 71-63 Bren Events Center 11/22/2023 @ Tarleton State W 64-62 Wisdom Gym 11/29/2023 Gonzaga - Reese Court 12/3/2023 Boise State - Reese Court 12/9/2023 Walla Walla - Reese Court

Gonzaga Schedule