Wednesday's game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-2) and the Eastern Washington Eagles (4-1) at Reese Court should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-64, heavily favoring Gonzaga to take home the win. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Eagles head into this matchup after a 64-62 victory against Tarleton State on Wednesday.

Their last time out, the Eagles won on Wednesday 64-62 against Tarleton State. The Bulldogs' most recent contest on Sunday ended in an 81-70 loss to Louisville. Alex Pettis totaled 16 points, zero rebounds and two assists for the Eagles. Yvonne Ejim scored a team-high 23 points for the Bulldogs in the loss.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Eastern Washington vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Reese Court in Cheney, Washington

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Washington vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 77, Eastern Washington 64

Top 25 Predictions

Eastern Washington Schedule Analysis

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Eastern Washington 2023-24 Best Wins

64-62 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 151) on November 22

86-77 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 291) on November 8

75-39 on the road over Utah State (No. 301) on November 10

Gonzaga Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs claimed their best win of the season on November 25, when they grabbed a 68-58 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 26), according to our computer rankings.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one), but also have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (two).

Gonzaga has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one).

Gonzaga 2023-24 Best Wins

68-58 over Alabama (No. 26) on November 25

91-70 at home over Toledo (No. 86) on November 12

83-70 on the road over Montana (No. 96) on November 6

80-64 at home over Wyoming (No. 110) on November 18

102-59 over Liberty (No. 136) on November 24

Eastern Washington Leaders

Jamie Loera: 13.0 PTS, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 39.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)

13.0 PTS, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 39.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20) Jacinta Buckley: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.6 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.6 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Aaliyah Alexander: 16.8 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)

16.8 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20) Milly Knowles: 7.2 PTS, 56.3 FG%

7.2 PTS, 56.3 FG% Jaleesa Lawrence: 8.0 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

Gonzaga Leaders

Ejim: 18.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 68.1 FG%

18.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 68.1 FG% Kayleigh Truong: 16.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 48.5 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (24-for-55)

16.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 48.5 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (24-for-55) Eliza Hollingsworth: 10.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 48.4 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

10.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 48.4 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20) Kaylynne Truong: 11.4 PTS, 6.1 AST, 45.2 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40)

11.4 PTS, 6.1 AST, 45.2 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40) Brynna Maxwell: 12.4 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (20-for-53)

Eastern Washington Performance Insights

The Eagles have a +64 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.8 points per game. They're putting up 72.0 points per game to rank 98th in college basketball and are allowing 59.2 per outing to rank 104th in college basketball.

Gonzaga Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 14.3 points per game, with a +115 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.1 points per game (36th in college basketball) and give up 66.8 per outing (228th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.