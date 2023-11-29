Wednesday's MVC schedule includes the Valparaiso Beacons (2-1, 0-0 MVC) facing the Drake Bulldogs (2-0, 0-0 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Drake vs. Valparaiso Game Information

Drake Top Players (2022-23)

Tucker DeVries: 18.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Valparaiso Top Players (2022-23)

Ben Krikke: 19.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Drake vs. Valparaiso Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Valparaiso Rank Valparaiso AVG Drake AVG Drake Rank 249th 68.9 Points Scored 74.8 101st 279th 73.6 Points Allowed 63.9 33rd 233rd 31 Rebounds 33.5 74th 328th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 7.1 292nd 299th 6.2 3pt Made 7.9 112th 136th 13.6 Assists 13.7 128th 189th 11.9 Turnovers 9.8 22nd

