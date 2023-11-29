The CSU Fullerton Titans (2-3) face the San Jose State Spartans (4-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

CSU Fullerton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California

Titan Gym in Fullerton, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

CSU Fullerton vs. San Jose State Scoring Comparison

The Spartans score an average of 65.1 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 58.6 the Titans allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 58.6 points, San Jose State is 4-0.

CSU Fullerton has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.1 points.

The Titans put up just 1.1 fewer points per game (55.0) than the Spartans allow (56.1).

CSU Fullerton has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 56.1 points.

When San Jose State gives up fewer than 55.0 points, it is 2-0.

The Titans shoot 36.1% from the field, only 0.9% higher than the Spartans concede defensively.

The Spartans' 43.3 shooting percentage from the field is 6.0 higher than the Titans have conceded.

CSU Fullerton Leaders

Amhyia Moreland: 11.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 BLK, 65.1 FG%

11.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 BLK, 65.1 FG% Jyah LoVett: 12.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 41.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

12.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 41.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Sabrina Ma: 11.0 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (20-for-56)

11.0 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (20-for-56) Maya Anderson: 5.4 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)

5.4 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30) Sydni Summers: 5.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.8 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

CSU Fullerton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 Idaho L 56-48 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/19/2023 San Francisco W 54-48 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/26/2023 Georgetown L 65-55 Titan Gym 11/29/2023 San Jose State - Titan Gym 12/6/2023 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center 12/16/2023 @ Cal Baptist - CBU Events Center

