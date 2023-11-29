Wednesday's contest at Titan Gym has the San Jose State Spartans (4-4) taking on the CSU Fullerton Titans (2-3) at 10:00 PM (on November 29). Our computer prediction projects a win for San Jose State by a score of 60-55, who is slightly favored by our model.

In their last outing on Sunday, the Titans suffered a 65-55 loss to Georgetown.

The Titans enter this matchup after a 65-55 loss to Georgetown on Sunday. The Spartans took care of business in their most recent game 122-28 against Bethesda (CA) on Monday. Hope Hassmann put up 11 points, three rebounds and three assists for the Titans. Sabrina Ma totaled 31 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Spartans.

CSU Fullerton vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California

CSU Fullerton vs. San Jose State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Jose State 60, CSU Fullerton 55

Top 25 Predictions

CSU Fullerton Schedule Analysis

The Titans have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (three).

San Jose State Schedule Analysis

The Spartans' signature win this season came in a 61-56 victory against the Cal Poly Mustangs on November 11.

San Jose State has two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.

San Jose State 2023-24 Best Wins

61-56 at home over Cal Poly (No. 114) on November 11

61-53 on the road over Loyola Marymount (No. 163) on November 19

81-65 at home over Bellarmine (No. 306) on November 9

CSU Fullerton Leaders

Gabi Vidmar: 9.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

9.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Ashlee Lewis: 8.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.4 BLK, 39.6 FG%

8.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.4 BLK, 39.6 FG% Hassmann: 13.2 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

13.2 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Demonnie Lagway: 7.4 PTS, 33.3 FG%

7.4 PTS, 33.3 FG% Eva Levingston: 2.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.6 FG%

San Jose State Leaders

Amhyia Moreland: 11.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 BLK, 65.1 FG%

11.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 BLK, 65.1 FG% Jyah LoVett: 12.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 41.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

12.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 41.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Ma: 11.0 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (20-for-56)

11.0 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (20-for-56) Maya Anderson: 5.4 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)

5.4 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30) Nailea Nicholas: 3.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

CSU Fullerton Performance Insights

The Titans have a -18 scoring differential, falling short by 3.6 points per game. They're putting up 55.0 points per game to rank 321st in college basketball and are allowing 58.6 per outing to rank 93rd in college basketball.

San Jose State Performance Insights

The Spartans put up 65.1 points per game (210th in college basketball) while allowing 56.1 per contest (64th in college basketball). They have a +72 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 9.0 points per game.

