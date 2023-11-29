How to Watch the Bryant vs. Brown Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Brown Bears (4-3) will attempt to extend a three-game road winning stretch at the Bryant Bulldogs (3-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 6:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Bryant Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, Rhode Island
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bryant vs. Brown Scoring Comparison
- The Bears put up an average of 55.6 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 64.1 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- Bryant is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 55.6 points.
- The 59.7 points per game the Bulldogs average are only 0.4 more points than the Bears allow (59.3).
- When Bryant scores more than 59.3 points, it is 3-1.
- Brown is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 59.7 points.
- This season the Bulldogs are shooting 40.5% from the field, only 0.2% higher than Bears give up.
- The Bears make 37.2% of their shots from the field, 7.0% lower than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.
Bryant Leaders
- Kyla Jones: 18.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 48.5 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
- Grace Arnolie: 12.0 PTS, 2.6 STL, 37.6 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)
- Alyssa Moreland: 5.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 35.0 FG%
- Ada Anamekwe: 7.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50.0 FG%
- Olivia Young: 4.4 PTS, 26.7 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)
Brown Leaders
Bryant Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Merrimack
|L 65-60
|Hammel Court
|11/24/2023
|@ Florida International
|L 88-59
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/26/2023
|Tennessee State
|L 53-43
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|Brown
|-
|Chace Athletic Center
|12/2/2023
|Sacred Heart
|-
|Chace Athletic Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Loyola (MD)
|-
|Reitz Arena
Brown Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Rhode Island
|L 67-56
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|W 56-49
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Monmouth
|W 59-58
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Bryant
|-
|Chace Athletic Center
|12/3/2023
|Johnson & Wales (Providence)
|-
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
|12/5/2023
|UMass Lowell
|-
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
