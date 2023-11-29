The Brown Bears (4-3) will attempt to extend a three-game road winning stretch at the Bryant Bulldogs (3-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 6:00 PM ET.

Bryant Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, Rhode Island
  • TV: ESPN+
Bryant vs. Brown Scoring Comparison

  • The Bears put up an average of 55.6 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 64.1 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • Bryant is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 55.6 points.
  • The 59.7 points per game the Bulldogs average are only 0.4 more points than the Bears allow (59.3).
  • When Bryant scores more than 59.3 points, it is 3-1.
  • Brown is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 59.7 points.
  • This season the Bulldogs are shooting 40.5% from the field, only 0.2% higher than Bears give up.
  • The Bears make 37.2% of their shots from the field, 7.0% lower than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Bryant Leaders

  • Kyla Jones: 18.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 48.5 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
  • Grace Arnolie: 12.0 PTS, 2.6 STL, 37.6 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)
  • Alyssa Moreland: 5.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 35.0 FG%
  • Ada Anamekwe: 7.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50.0 FG%
  • Olivia Young: 4.4 PTS, 26.7 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)

Brown Leaders

Bryant Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 @ Merrimack L 65-60 Hammel Court
11/24/2023 @ Florida International L 88-59 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
11/26/2023 Tennessee State L 53-43 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
11/29/2023 Brown - Chace Athletic Center
12/2/2023 Sacred Heart - Chace Athletic Center
12/6/2023 @ Loyola (MD) - Reitz Arena

Brown Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Rhode Island L 67-56 Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
11/22/2023 @ Loyola Chicago W 56-49 Joseph J. Gentile Center
11/26/2023 @ Monmouth W 59-58 OceanFirst Bank Center
11/29/2023 @ Bryant - Chace Athletic Center
12/3/2023 Johnson & Wales (Providence) - Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
12/5/2023 UMass Lowell - Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center

