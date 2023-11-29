The Brown Bears (4-3) will attempt to extend a three-game road winning stretch at the Bryant Bulldogs (3-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 6:00 PM ET.

Bryant Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Bryant vs. Brown Scoring Comparison

The Bears put up an average of 55.6 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 64.1 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

Bryant is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 55.6 points.

The 59.7 points per game the Bulldogs average are only 0.4 more points than the Bears allow (59.3).

When Bryant scores more than 59.3 points, it is 3-1.

Brown is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 59.7 points.

This season the Bulldogs are shooting 40.5% from the field, only 0.2% higher than Bears give up.

The Bears make 37.2% of their shots from the field, 7.0% lower than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Bryant Leaders

Kyla Jones: 18.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 48.5 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

18.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 48.5 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Grace Arnolie: 12.0 PTS, 2.6 STL, 37.6 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)

12.0 PTS, 2.6 STL, 37.6 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46) Alyssa Moreland: 5.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 35.0 FG%

5.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 35.0 FG% Ada Anamekwe: 7.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50.0 FG%

7.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50.0 FG% Olivia Young: 4.4 PTS, 26.7 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)

Brown Leaders

Bryant Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/21/2023 @ Merrimack L 65-60 Hammel Court 11/24/2023 @ Florida International L 88-59 Ocean Bank Convocation Center 11/26/2023 Tennessee State L 53-43 Ocean Bank Convocation Center 11/29/2023 Brown - Chace Athletic Center 12/2/2023 Sacred Heart - Chace Athletic Center 12/6/2023 @ Loyola (MD) - Reitz Arena

