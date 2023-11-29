Wednesday's game at Chace Athletic Center has the Brown Bears (4-3) squaring off against the Bryant Bulldogs (3-4) at 6:00 PM ET (on November 29). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 65-54 victory, heavily favoring Brown.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 53-43 loss to Tennessee State in their most recent outing on Sunday.

The Bulldogs head into this game after a 53-43 loss to Tennessee State on Sunday. In their last outing on Sunday, the Bears claimed a 59-58 win against Monmouth. In the Bulldogs' loss, Martina Boba led the way with a team-high 10 points (adding six rebounds and zero assists). Kyla Jones scored a team-leading 34 points for the Bears in the win.

Bryant vs. Brown Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, Rhode Island How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Bryant vs. Brown Score Prediction

Prediction: Brown 65, Bryant 54

Bryant Schedule Analysis

On November 17, the Bulldogs registered their best win of the season, a 72-69 victory over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 329) in our computer rankings.

Bryant has tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (three), but also has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 4 losses (two).

Bryant 2023-24 Best Wins

72-69 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 329) on November 17

70-52 at home over Dartmouth (No. 346) on November 6

69-49 on the road over Stonehill (No. 353) on November 14

Brown Schedule Analysis

The Bears took down the No. 101-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Georgetown Hoyas, 45-43, on November 12, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

Brown has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (one), but also has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 2 losses (two).

Brown 2023-24 Best Wins

45-43 on the road over Georgetown (No. 101) on November 12

61-56 at home over Providence (No. 134) on November 15

59-58 on the road over Monmouth (No. 233) on November 26

56-49 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 251) on November 22

Bryant Leaders

Mariona Planes Fortuny: 13.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 50.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

13.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 50.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Mia Mancini: 15.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.9 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (24-for-57)

15.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.9 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (24-for-57) Kemari Reynolds: 7.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 36.2 FG%

7.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 36.2 FG% Boba: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Nia Scott: 5.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 58.8 FG%

Brown Leaders

Jones: 18.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 48.5 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

18.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 48.5 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Grace Arnolie: 12.0 PTS, 2.6 STL, 37.6 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)

12.0 PTS, 2.6 STL, 37.6 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46) Alyssa Moreland: 5.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 35.0 FG%

5.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 35.0 FG% Ada Anamekwe: 7.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50.0 FG%

7.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50.0 FG% Olivia Young: 4.4 PTS, 26.7 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)

Bryant Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' -31 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 59.7 points per game (271st in college basketball) while giving up 64.1 per outing (183rd in college basketball).

Brown Performance Insights

The Bears have a -26 scoring differential, falling short by 3.7 points per game. They're putting up 55.6 points per game, 317th in college basketball, and are allowing 59.3 per outing to rank 105th in college basketball.

