The American Eagles (1-4) will be attempting to break a four-game losing skid when hosting the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (2-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Bender Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

American Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bender Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

American vs. Delaware Scoring Comparison

  • The Fightin' Blue Hens put up an average of 74.6 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 69.4 the Eagles give up.
  • When it scores more than 69.4 points, Delaware is 2-2.
  • American is 1-3 when it allows fewer than 74.6 points.
  • The 59.8 points per game the Eagles average are 14.2 fewer points than the Fightin' Blue Hens give up (74.0).
  • The Eagles are making 38.7% of their shots from the field, 3.0% lower than the Fightin' Blue Hens concede to opponents (41.7%).
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens' 45.0 shooting percentage from the field is 5.0 higher than the Eagles have given up.

American Leaders

  • Tara Cousins: 15.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 47.1 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)
  • Chloe Wilson: 15.0 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 80.0 3PT% (4-for-5)
  • Klarke Sconiers: 13.2 PTS, 61.0 FG%
  • Sydney Boone: 10.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
  • Darrionna Howard: 5.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 55.0 FG%

Delaware Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

American Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 @ George Washington L 69-59 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
11/18/2023 @ Richmond L 76-44 Robins Center
11/22/2023 George Mason L 72-62 Bender Arena
11/29/2023 Delaware - Bender Arena
12/2/2023 @ Fairleigh Dickinson - Rothman Center
12/6/2023 Monmouth - Bender Arena

Delaware Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 FGCU L 83-68 Hertz Arena
11/25/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne L 88-74 Hertz Arena
11/26/2023 Vermont W 73-66 Hertz Arena
11/29/2023 @ American - Bender Arena
12/3/2023 @ Duquesne - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
12/7/2023 Old Dominion - Bob Carpenter Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.