The American Eagles (1-4) will be attempting to break a four-game losing skid when hosting the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (2-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Bender Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET.

American Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Bender Arena in Washington D.C.

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

American vs. Delaware Scoring Comparison

The Fightin' Blue Hens put up an average of 74.6 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 69.4 the Eagles give up.

When it scores more than 69.4 points, Delaware is 2-2.

American is 1-3 when it allows fewer than 74.6 points.

The 59.8 points per game the Eagles average are 14.2 fewer points than the Fightin' Blue Hens give up (74.0).

The Eagles are making 38.7% of their shots from the field, 3.0% lower than the Fightin' Blue Hens concede to opponents (41.7%).

The Fightin' Blue Hens' 45.0 shooting percentage from the field is 5.0 higher than the Eagles have given up.

American Leaders

Tara Cousins: 15.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 47.1 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

15.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 47.1 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37) Chloe Wilson: 15.0 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 80.0 3PT% (4-for-5)

15.0 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 80.0 3PT% (4-for-5) Klarke Sconiers: 13.2 PTS, 61.0 FG%

13.2 PTS, 61.0 FG% Sydney Boone: 10.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

10.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Darrionna Howard: 5.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 55.0 FG%

Delaware Leaders

American Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/15/2023 @ George Washington L 69-59 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center 11/18/2023 @ Richmond L 76-44 Robins Center 11/22/2023 George Mason L 72-62 Bender Arena 11/29/2023 Delaware - Bender Arena 12/2/2023 @ Fairleigh Dickinson - Rothman Center 12/6/2023 Monmouth - Bender Arena

Delaware Schedule