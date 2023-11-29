How to Watch the American vs. Delaware Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The American Eagles (1-4) will be attempting to break a four-game losing skid when hosting the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (2-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Bender Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
American Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bender Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
American vs. Delaware Scoring Comparison
- The Fightin' Blue Hens put up an average of 74.6 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 69.4 the Eagles give up.
- When it scores more than 69.4 points, Delaware is 2-2.
- American is 1-3 when it allows fewer than 74.6 points.
- The 59.8 points per game the Eagles average are 14.2 fewer points than the Fightin' Blue Hens give up (74.0).
- The Eagles are making 38.7% of their shots from the field, 3.0% lower than the Fightin' Blue Hens concede to opponents (41.7%).
- The Fightin' Blue Hens' 45.0 shooting percentage from the field is 5.0 higher than the Eagles have given up.
American Leaders
- Tara Cousins: 15.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 47.1 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)
- Chloe Wilson: 15.0 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 80.0 3PT% (4-for-5)
- Klarke Sconiers: 13.2 PTS, 61.0 FG%
- Sydney Boone: 10.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
- Darrionna Howard: 5.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 55.0 FG%
Delaware Leaders
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
American Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ George Washington
|L 69-59
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Richmond
|L 76-44
|Robins Center
|11/22/2023
|George Mason
|L 72-62
|Bender Arena
|11/29/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Bender Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|Rothman Center
|12/6/2023
|Monmouth
|-
|Bender Arena
Delaware Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|FGCU
|L 83-68
|Hertz Arena
|11/25/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|L 88-74
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|Vermont
|W 73-66
|Hertz Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ American
|-
|Bender Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Duquesne
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|12/7/2023
|Old Dominion
|-
|Bob Carpenter Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.