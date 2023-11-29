Wednesday's game between the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (2-3) and the American Eagles (1-4) at Bender Arena has a projected final score of 71-68 based on our computer prediction, with Delaware taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on November 29.

In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Eagles suffered a 72-62 loss to George Mason.

Last time out, the Eagles lost 72-62 to George Mason on Wednesday. The Fightin' Blue Hens' most recent game on Sunday ended in a 73-66 win over Vermont. In the losing effort, Emily Johns led the Eagles with 14 points. Tara Cousins scored 22 points in the Fightin' Blue Hens' win, leading the team.

American vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bender Arena in Washington D.C.

American vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: Delaware 71, American 68

Top 25 Predictions

American Schedule Analysis

The Eagles have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (three).

Delaware Schedule Analysis

Delaware has two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.

The Eagles have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (three).

American Leaders

Johns: 12.4 PTS, 52.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

12.4 PTS, 52.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Ivy Bales: 7.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

7.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Anna Lemaster: 7.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 19.6 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

7.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 19.6 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Lauren Stack: 7.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.8 FG%

7.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.8 FG% Molly Lavin: 6.8 PTS, 34.3 FG%

Delaware Leaders

Cousins: 15.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 47.1 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

15.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 47.1 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37) Chloe Wilson: 15.0 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 80.0 3PT% (4-for-5)

15.0 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 80.0 3PT% (4-for-5) Klarke Sconiers: 13.2 PTS, 61.0 FG%

13.2 PTS, 61.0 FG% Sydney Boone: 10.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

10.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Darrionna Howard: 5.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 55.0 FG%

American Performance Insights

The Eagles have been outscored by 9.6 points per game (scoring 59.8 points per game to rank 269th in college basketball while allowing 69.4 per contest to rank 270th in college basketball) and have a -48 scoring differential overall.

Delaware Performance Insights

The Fightin' Blue Hens put up 74.6 points per game (83rd in college basketball) while allowing 74.0 per outing (318th in college basketball). They have a +3 scoring differential.

