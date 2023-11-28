Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Woodbury County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Woodbury County, Iowa today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Woodbury County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Treynor High School at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Sioux City, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Woodbury Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Moville, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kingsley-Pierson High School at Lawton-Bronson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Lawton, IA
- Conference: Western Valley Activities Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
