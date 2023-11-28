The Minnesota Wild (5-10-4, riding a seven-game losing streak) host the St. Louis Blues (11-8-1) at Xcel Energy Center. The matchup on Tuesday, November 28 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

In the past 10 contests, the Wild are 2-6-2. They have scored 24 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 36. They have gone on the power play 38 times during that span, and have capitalized with seven goals (18.4% of opportunities).

Here is our pick for who will clinch the victory in Tuesday's game.

Wild vs. Blues Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final tally of Wild 4, Blues 3.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-160)

Wild (-160) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Wild vs Blues Additional Info

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild are 1-4-5 in overtime games on their way to a 5-10-4 overall record.

In the three games this season the Wild scored just one goal, they finished 0-2-1.

Minnesota has scored exactly two goals in five games this season (1-3-1 record, three points).

The Wild are 4-5-2 in the 11 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 10 points).

In the seven games when Minnesota has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 2-5-0 record (four points).

In the 10 games when it outshot its opponent, Minnesota is 4-4-2 (10 points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents in nine games, going 1-6-2 to register four points.

Team Stats Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 21st 2.95 Goals Scored 2.95 21st 31st 3.95 Goals Allowed 3.05 15th 16th 30.8 Shots 30.1 20th 19th 31 Shots Allowed 32.2 26th 24th 16.22% Power Play % 9.84% 30th 32nd 66.67% Penalty Kill % 78.85% 17th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Wild vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.