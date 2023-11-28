How to Watch the Wild vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Wild (5-10-4) -- who've lost seven straight -- host the St. Louis Blues (11-8-1) on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
You can turn on ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX to watch as the Wild and the Blues square off.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wild vs Blues Additional Info
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild rank 28th in goals against, allowing 75 total goals (4.0 per game) in NHL action.
- The Wild's 56 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Wild have gone 2-6-2 (50.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 24 goals during that time.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mats Zuccarello
|19
|5
|16
|21
|8
|7
|20%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|19
|6
|12
|18
|19
|6
|0%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|19
|10
|7
|17
|4
|8
|51.9%
|Ryan Hartman
|18
|7
|4
|11
|13
|13
|44.1%
|Marco Rossi
|19
|6
|5
|11
|4
|8
|42.4%
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues' total of 61 goals given up (3.0 per game) is 16th in the NHL.
- The Blues have 59 goals this season (3.0 per game), 24th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Blues have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Blues have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that stretch.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|20
|8
|14
|22
|17
|15
|56.6%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|18
|8
|8
|16
|8
|13
|10%
|Jordan Kyrou
|20
|4
|9
|13
|13
|12
|33.3%
|Brayden Schenn
|20
|6
|5
|11
|19
|16
|51.2%
|Justin Faulk
|20
|0
|10
|10
|7
|14
|-
