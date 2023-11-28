Wild vs. Blues Injury Report Today - November 28
Currently, the Minnesota Wild (5-10-4) have four players on the injury report for their matchup with the St. Louis Blues (11-8-1) at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday, November 28 at 8:00 PM ET.
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|G
|Questionable
|Illness
|Sam Hentges
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Caedan Bankier
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Michael Milne
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Wild vs. Blues Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
Wild Season Insights
- The Wild's 56 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 28th in the league.
- Their -19 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.
Blues Season Insights
- With 59 goals (3.0 per game), the Blues have the NHL's 22nd-ranked offense.
- St. Louis concedes 3.0 goals per game (61 total), which ranks 16th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -2, they are 19th in the league.
Wild vs. Blues Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-165)
|Blues (+140)
|6.5
