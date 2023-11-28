How to Watch the USC vs. Cal Poly Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The USC Trojans (5-0) will host the Cal Poly Mustangs (2-4) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
USC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
- TV: Pac-12 Network
USC vs. Cal Poly Scoring Comparison
- The Mustangs score an average of 57.0 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 58.2 the Trojans give up to opponents.
- Cal Poly has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 58.2 points.
- USC is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 57.0 points.
- The 75.6 points per game the Trojans record are 9.4 more points than the Mustangs give up (66.2).
- When USC puts up more than 66.2 points, it is 4-0.
- Cal Poly has a 2-2 record when giving up fewer than 75.6 points.
- The Trojans shoot 47.8% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Mustangs concede defensively.
- The Mustangs' 38.8 shooting percentage from the field is 2.3 higher than the Trojans have conceded.
USC Leaders
- JuJu Watkins: 26.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22)
- Rayah Marshall: 14.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 56.6 FG%
- Kaitlyn Davis: 7.8 PTS, 61.1 FG%
- McKenzie Forbes: 7.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
- Kayla Padilla: 7.0 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
Cal Poly Leaders
USC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Le Moyne
|W 93-42
|Galen Center
|11/20/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 64-54
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/22/2023
|Penn State
|W 71-70
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/28/2023
|Cal Poly
|-
|Galen Center
|12/3/2023
|San Diego
|-
|Galen Center
|12/10/2023
|UC Riverside
|-
|Galen Center
Cal Poly Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Cal
|L 74-60
|Haas Pavilion
|11/16/2023
|@ Stanford
|L 86-32
|Maples Pavilion
|11/21/2023
|@ Seattle U
|W 68-43
|Redhawk Center
|11/28/2023
|@ USC
|-
|Galen Center
|12/9/2023
|Fresno State
|-
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/16/2023
|Montana
|-
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
