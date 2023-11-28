The USC Trojans (5-0) will host the Cal Poly Mustangs (2-4) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

USC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: Pac-12 Network

USC vs. Cal Poly Scoring Comparison

  • The Mustangs score an average of 57.0 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 58.2 the Trojans give up to opponents.
  • Cal Poly has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 58.2 points.
  • USC is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 57.0 points.
  • The 75.6 points per game the Trojans record are 9.4 more points than the Mustangs give up (66.2).
  • When USC puts up more than 66.2 points, it is 4-0.
  • Cal Poly has a 2-2 record when giving up fewer than 75.6 points.
  • The Trojans shoot 47.8% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Mustangs concede defensively.
  • The Mustangs' 38.8 shooting percentage from the field is 2.3 higher than the Trojans have conceded.

USC Leaders

  • JuJu Watkins: 26.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22)
  • Rayah Marshall: 14.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 56.6 FG%
  • Kaitlyn Davis: 7.8 PTS, 61.1 FG%
  • McKenzie Forbes: 7.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
  • Kayla Padilla: 7.0 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

Cal Poly Leaders

USC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Le Moyne W 93-42 Galen Center
11/20/2023 Seton Hall W 64-54 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/22/2023 Penn State W 71-70 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/28/2023 Cal Poly - Galen Center
12/3/2023 San Diego - Galen Center
12/10/2023 UC Riverside - Galen Center

Cal Poly Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 @ Cal L 74-60 Haas Pavilion
11/16/2023 @ Stanford L 86-32 Maples Pavilion
11/21/2023 @ Seattle U W 68-43 Redhawk Center
11/28/2023 @ USC - Galen Center
12/9/2023 Fresno State - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
12/16/2023 Montana - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium

