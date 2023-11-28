The USC Trojans (5-0) will host the Cal Poly Mustangs (2-4) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

USC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

Galen Center in Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Network

USC vs. Cal Poly Scoring Comparison

The Mustangs score an average of 57.0 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 58.2 the Trojans give up to opponents.

Cal Poly has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 58.2 points.

USC is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 57.0 points.

The 75.6 points per game the Trojans record are 9.4 more points than the Mustangs give up (66.2).

When USC puts up more than 66.2 points, it is 4-0.

Cal Poly has a 2-2 record when giving up fewer than 75.6 points.

The Trojans shoot 47.8% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Mustangs concede defensively.

The Mustangs' 38.8 shooting percentage from the field is 2.3 higher than the Trojans have conceded.

USC Leaders

JuJu Watkins: 26.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22)

26.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22) Rayah Marshall: 14.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 56.6 FG%

14.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 56.6 FG% Kaitlyn Davis: 7.8 PTS, 61.1 FG%

7.8 PTS, 61.1 FG% McKenzie Forbes: 7.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

7.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Kayla Padilla: 7.0 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

Cal Poly Leaders

USC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/13/2023 Le Moyne W 93-42 Galen Center 11/20/2023 Seton Hall W 64-54 Baha Mar Convention Center 11/22/2023 Penn State W 71-70 Baha Mar Convention Center 11/28/2023 Cal Poly - Galen Center 12/3/2023 San Diego - Galen Center 12/10/2023 UC Riverside - Galen Center

Cal Poly Schedule