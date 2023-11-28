Tuesday's game between the USC Trojans (5-0) and Cal Poly Mustangs (2-4) at Galen Center has a projected final score of 75-53 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored USC, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET on November 28.

The Trojans are coming off of a 71-70 victory over Penn State in their last outing on Wednesday. In their most recent game on Tuesday, the Mustangs claimed a 68-43 win over Seattle U. JuJu Watkins scored a team-best 31 points for the Trojans in the victory. In the Mustangs' win, Annika Shah led the way with 22 points (adding three rebounds and two assists).

USC vs. Cal Poly Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

USC vs. Cal Poly Score Prediction

Prediction: USC 75, Cal Poly 53

USC Schedule Analysis

The Trojans have two wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the second-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, USC is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most victories.

USC 2023-24 Best Wins

83-74 over Ohio State (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 6

71-70 over Penn State (No. 34) on November 22

64-54 over Seton Hall (No. 60) on November 20

67-51 at home over FGCU (No. 61) on November 10

93-42 at home over Le Moyne (No. 277) on November 13

Cal Poly Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their signature win this season, the Mustangs took down the Idaho Vandals on the road on November 8 by a score of 65-55.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Mustangs are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most defeats.

Based on the RPI, the Trojans have zero wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 142nd-most in Division 1.

USC Leaders

Watkins: 26.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22)

26.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22) Rayah Marshall: 14.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 56.6 FG%

14.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 56.6 FG% Kaitlyn Davis: 7.8 PTS, 61.1 FG%

7.8 PTS, 61.1 FG% McKenzie Forbes: 7.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

7.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Kayla Padilla: 7.0 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

Cal Poly Leaders

Natalia Ackerman: 10.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 49.0 FG%

10.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 49.0 FG% Mary Carter: 7.5 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

7.5 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Sydney Bourland: 6.0 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

6.0 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Shah: 11.2 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

11.2 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Ania McNicholas: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 26.0 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

USC Performance Insights

The Trojans are outscoring opponents by 17.4 points per game with a +87 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.6 points per game (71st in college basketball) and give up 58.2 per contest (83rd in college basketball).

Cal Poly Performance Insights

The Mustangs put up 57.0 points per game (300th in college basketball) while allowing 66.2 per contest (216th in college basketball). They have a -55 scoring differential and have been outscored by 9.2 points per game.

